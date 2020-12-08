CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. – Platte Valley defeated the South Harrison Bulldogs for the second time in five days with a 60-15 win Tuesday night at Jefferson High School. The 4-0 start is the first for Platte Valley since 2016.
“We kind of knew what we were going to be up against coming in to tonight,” Platte Valley senior Malia Collins said. “We knew they were probably going to be kind of bitter after the last game, and knew they were going to turn the pressure up. I feel like our press battled back against that really well and played really well at the front end of our defense.”
It was South Harrison who grabbed the early momentum with a basket four seconds into the game. The Bulldogs held that two-point lead for two and a half minutes as the Platte Valley offense failed to find any sort of rhythm.
“That’s something that we have to guard against, we have to come ready to play every night,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “South Harrison had a rough one last time, but I give them credit because they came in with fire. They came in to compete and I give that a lot of respect.”
Collins gave the offense its first points of the game with a 3-pointer right before the second group entered the game. South Harrison tied the game a minute later at three each.
The Platte Valley starters re-entered the game with 3:08 remaining in the first and ended the quarter with a 12-0 run. Paige West and Stephanie Turpin made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions. Turpin and Collins combined for 10 of the team’s 15 first quarter points.
The run continued into the second quarter, looking more like the matchup last week. The Bulldogs found some success against the Platte Valley press early in the game, but struggled mightily in the second quarter. The Valley held South Harrison scoreless in the second quarter.
“Pedersen is always good with stuff like that,” Collins said. “Just calling us back, getting us refocused as a team, setting our goals, knowing what we’re going after and getting us back out on the floor.”
Platte Valley ended the first half on a 33-0 run led by Collins who scored nine points in the half. Turpin scored seven points and Maggie Collins had six as they pulled away to a 36-5 halftime lead.
“I don’t think we came into this game with the right mindset and we had to get back to our game and that’s what we did,” Turpin said.
Platte Valley put the finishing touches on the win early in the second half with four points in the first 15 seconds, eight in the first minute. The Valley scored 15 of the half’s first 17 points to take a 49-7 lead. West led the way with six points over that stretch.
West led Platte Valley with 16 points, while Maggie Collins finished second on the team with 10. Malia Collins had nine and Jaclyn Pappert finished with eight.
Platte Valley will face its toughest opponent thus far with a road trip to face undefeated Maryville on Friday. Pedersen said it’s a matchup he always looks forward to.
“They’re a great team and they have several players that are as good as we’ll see at our level for sure,” Pedersen said. “I think we’ve got approach it where we come to compete, give them the respect that they deserve and come in with confidence.”
The players are also excited for a chance to face the Spoofhounds and the challenges they present.
“We’re very excited,” Turpin said. “We’re preparing and this is what the season is all about, facing these great teams, learning and getting better. But also competing and hopefully winning.”