GRAHAM, Mo. – There were no tears on the Platte Valley side of the gym Thursday night at Nodaway-Holt after a 53-40 loss to Mound City. Instead, Platte Valley celebrated its growth from its early struggles to giving the No. 2 team in Class 1 all it could handle in the district championship game.
“We knew coming into it that we could play with them,” senior Trever McQueen said. “We’re not the same team as we were the first time we played them. They’re a great team, and we knew that we could compete with them as long as we played great defense. Realistically, we held them below 50 points except for a few free throws at the end and I don’t know how many times if at all that’s happened this season.”
The 53 points scored by Mound City tied a season low and was just the second time that the Panthers have been held to fewer than 60 points. The other time was in their loss to Mid-Buchanan.
“I just thought our effort defensively was tremendous and they have some players that are hard to stop,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “You know a good offense sometimes beats a good defense, but overall I thought are effort was tremendous.”
It was a minute and a half into the first quarter before the game’s first points. Mound City’s Tony Osburn broke the scoreless tie at the 6:38 mark. Platte Valley’s Wyatt Tobin answered on the team’s next possession to tie the game once again.
“It just shows how much better we’ve gotten over the entire season,” Tobin said. “The first time we played them we lost by 40 and then we come out here and do this. No one was expecting it, not even our own community. We lost all our starters and there was a lot of doubt (coming into the season) and I think we proved a lot of people wrong, even though we lost.”
Mound City senior Landon Poppa swung the momentum in the Panthers’ direction with a break away dunk following Tobin’s basket. McQueen then tied the game with free throws, continuing the back-and-forth.
The majority of Thursday night’s points came in the paint, where Poppa and Platte Valley senior Gabe Nothstine went toe-to-toe. The two forwards combined for 10 of the first quarter’s 22 points.
“It was a good battle, I thought I did a decent job of scoring over him,” Nothstine said. “He’s a really good player, so props to him. He had a really good game and you know it’s always going to be a battle when you’re going up against one of the best class one players in the state.”
Nothstine tied the game at 12 to open the second quarter, but turnovers on consecutive possessions led to a 16-12 lead for the Panthers. Mound City outscored Platte Valley 16-8 over the first five and a half minutes of the second quarter, taking a 28-18 lead.
The youth of Platte Valley took over the final two minutes of the half. Matt Jermain and Memphis Bliley each added baskets before 2-straight layups from Alex Mattson to end the half. The Panthers led 28-26 at halftime.
Nothstine opened the second half with a game-tying layup, but a third foul on McQueen sent him to the bench with 6:57 left in the third quarter. Mound City then took advantage with a 5-0 run.
Bliley ended an almost 5-minute scoring drought for Platte Valley with the team’s second 3-pointer of the game to cut the lead to two. Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter as they combined for just 13 points.
“You have to contribute that to them, we had to work hard defensively, and our legs were probably effected a little bit because I thought we had some good looks, they just didn’t go in,” Jermain said. “The ball just didn’t bounce our way, if a couple of shots going in, we hang in there — the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
Osburn began the fourth quarter with his first 3-pointer of the game to give Mound City a 39-31 lead. The 3-pointer started a 7-0 run for the Panthers to make it a 12-point game.
Nothstine provided Platte Valley with one final push, scoring five of the game’s next seven points.
“He’s come a long way both offensively and defensively and understanding the game,” Jermain said. “He does a great job with helping and doing a lot of really good things. This year we didn’t really have a summer, weird feelings around everything and quarantines at the beginning of the season. Other than Trever and Gabe, there wasn’t a whole lot of experience. Levi Burch and those seniors, they all grew throughout the year and became what we needed them to be as upperclassmen.”
The senior class won 90 games in four years, a state title and finished third at state last season. McQueen said his four years will be something he always treasures.
“It’s been awesome, all four years we have been really successful and it’s really a once in a lifetime opportunity,” McQueen said. “Sports have brought me so much joy, especially basketball and I think that throughout my life, they’ll continue to keep bringing me joy.”
The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for Platte Valley who felt like the tough competition early in the season helped them get to the district championship game.
“We played the toughest schedule around as everyone knows and we lost a majority of those games, but that’s how we got here,” Nothstine said. “Coach Jermain is a great coach and he knew this is where we would be at the end of the season and put us through hell, really. We lost some games, but he knew we’d end up here.”
The experience and growth have the younger players hopeful for what’s to come next season.
“I honestly have no doubt that we are going to go to state next year,” Tobin said. “There’s really no doubt. We’re losing two of our starters, but Wyatt Miller and Alex stepped up and I think our team will be just as good — if not better.”