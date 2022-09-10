GRAHAM, Mo. — Platte Valley had their first road contest of the young season against a Nodaway Valley team looking to bounce back from a tough start to the season.
Platte Valley (3-0) and Nodaway Valley (0-3) seem to be teams moving in opposite directions. Platte Valley started off riding the capable legs of senior running back Carter Luke to a quick 8-0 lead, following a 43 yard scamper early on, setting the tone for the night.
“For the most part, our guys played fast, played hard and they were making tackles.” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett spoke of his team’s defensive effort in a 52-0 shutout against the Nodaway Valley Thunder. “We made a lot of open field tackles. And to have a bunch of guys there, not just one, but two or three chasing people down and making tackles. I really love how our defense looks right now, and it’s getting better every week.”
Platte Valley senior defensive end Trevor Weir seemed destined for a big night, and on the Thunder’s first possession, he made his presence felt on a tackle in the backfield, followed by a tackle for loss by Luke, which forced Nodaway Valley to punt the ball away from its own 15 yard line. Platte Valley took possession of the ball on their 37-yard line and just two plays later had a 14-0 lead following another long run by Luke, this one from 46 yards.
Another quick three and out, punctuated by a Weir sack of Thunder quarterback Michael Cook, set up Platte Valley again with good field position, and again Luke capitalized with his third rushing touchdown of the opening quarter. The Platte Valley defense allowed just 21 yards.
Silkett appreciated the effort, “I like how our guys can put their hand in the dirt and get after it. Sideline to sideline we’re fast.”
The second quarter saw much of the same out of Platte Valley, with Luke rushing for another score, in a half which saw the senior back put up 175 yards on the ground and four scores. However, the play of the game came from Weir. On a drive that showed promise for the Thunder, it came down to a key fourth down play from the 39-yard line. Weir was able to corral in a pass, which was deflected by senior defensive end Wyatt Miller, and take the interception back for a touchdown, securing a 38-0 halftime lead for the Platte Valley squad.
Silkett acknowledged the importance of big plays defensively, “The first couple of games, we had one turnover, a great interception by Ayden Blackford, and tonight we had two interceptions by a defensive end. One was returned for a touchdown. Trevor Weir is an amazing athlete. We’re fortunate to have him at this level.”
Weir was able to punctuate his stellar night in the third quarter with another interception, to go along with multiple tackles for loss.
The second half, which featured a running clock, saw Carter Luke punch in another score, giving him five touchdowns on the night, to go with 198 on the ground. The final score of the night saw Blackford finding sophomore Justin Miller in the back of the end zone for a touchdown that made the score 52-0.
Platte Valley capitalized on turnovers and good field position throughout the game, including stellar performances in the kicking game from Weir, and a couple of nice returns from junior Brandon McQueen.
Silkett was pleased with his team’s complete performance, “We were able to come out and ball hawk tonight. We practice that, and tonight it paid off. I’m very proud of them.”
Platte Valley looks to continue their win streak versus South Holt next Friday, while Nodaway Valley looks to bounce back against a talented Rock Port squad.