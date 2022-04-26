HOPKINS, Mo. — With a head to head with undefeated Northeast Nodaway looming on the horizon, Platte Valley traveled to North Nodaway to take on the Mustangs in a conference matchup on Monday Night.
“The message for today was to just take one day at a time,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer. “I know all the focus is on the game Thursday, but we have to get through North Nodaway and Princeton first.”
Platte Valley responded well to what their coach was asking of them, with an 11-1 victory. Matt Jermain started the scoring with a single as the leadoff man, while advancing to third on a two-base error. He would come around to score on a Memphis Bliley single in the first.
Wyatt Miller returned to the mound for Platte Valley, and was happy with the results.
“It felt pretty good, it wasn’t really a good game, but it was a good game for me to get back to pitching again,” Miller said.
Miller went three and two-thirds innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out eight and not allowing a walk.
“It’s good to see Wyatt throwing strikes,” Dyer said. “It’s good to see him hit his stride, especially right before districts. It will be a lift to our team.”
Platte Valley would extend their lead in the second inning. Lone senior Tyler Vongkhamchanh tripled to lead off the second inning and would score on a Justin Miller ground-ball single up the middle. Miller would score on a Brandon McQueen ground out.
Following a scoreless third inning, Platte Valley exploded for five runs in the top of the fourth. The inning featured a triple by Trevor Weir, a single by Jermain, and a double by Bliley.
“We want to take what the pitchers are giving us, just focus on what we’re doing and hitting the ball all over the ballpark,” Dyer said. “Hitters one through nine, we’ve got to be a solid team.”
Platte Valley finished the game with12 hits. Jermain, Bliley, and Vongkhamchanh each had multiple hits. Jermain was the offensive leader for Platte Valley, going 3-for-4, while also scoring three runs and driving in three.
Darron Bix was the only North Nodaway player to tally a hit. The lone run for the Mustangs was pushed across when Dakota Dilley was able to draw a bases loaded walk off of reliever Brandon McQueen, allowing Justin Dobbins to score.
Platte Valley looks to take on Princeton on Tuesday night, followed by an undefeated Northeast Nodaway team on Thursday, with both games in Guilford.
“Our mindset is to always try to get better, get hits and play a complete game,” Dyer said.