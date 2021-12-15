CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — The Platte Valley girls basketball team currently carries the second-longest winning streak in the state, behind only Class 6 power Incarnate Word Academy and its nine state championships since 2010.
After a hot start to the season, Nodaway Valley (5-2) had some hope of challenging that dominance from Platte Valley, but those hopes were quickly dashed in the 58-19 game on Tuesday night in Conception Junction.
Platte Valley (7-0) jumped on the Thunder from the opening minute. The team raced out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter with five different players scoring in the opening eight minutes and sophomore Brylie Angle leading the way with four points.
“Coming into this game with a lot of confidence and knowing who we are as a team was a big thing,” Platte Valley senior point guard Stephanie Turpin said. “We knew that they were going to be good and they were going to be scrappy, but we know how to play our game and that is what we came out and did.”
The second quarter was much of the same with Platte Valley’s suffocating press getting more of a run against the Thunder than it normally sees. Sophomores Maggie Collins and Angle, neither of whom has ever lost a high-school game, led the charge and an Angle 3-pointer made the margin 27-0 before Nodaway Valley got on the board.
“I thought we made things difficult,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “That was the first time that we really stuck with the press for an extended period of time, and it was working.”
With the Thunder playing a small lineup and liking to run, Platte Valley embraced that and played at their usual high speed.
“They do a great job of running the floor and splitting defenders,” Turpin said of Nodaway Valley. “So we knew that was going to be a big thing we had to focus on. Slowing them down with the press was a big thing.”
The Thunder did make a late charge in the closing moments of the half including an old-fashioned 3-point play by senior Kloe Jenkins to pull within 38-8 at the intermission.
“I hope they learned to listen to the things their coach tells them, because we found out that they are exactly who we thought they are and told them what they were going to do, but we weren’t able to execute simple things,” Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes said.
Platte Valley added to its lead to open the third quarter with a pair of Collins scores and 3-pointers from Sarah Langford and Angle. Angle made five 3-pointers in the game and Platte Valley made nine as a team.
“I came into the game with more confidence than I normally have,” Angle said. “Pedersen, he’s been telling us all throughout (the season), even the Albany Tournament, that we need to shoot with more confidence.”
With two All-State post players in Jaclyn Pappert and Collins, Platte Valley’s ability to shoot the three as well makes them even more difficult to defend.
“We’ve seen teams key on those two inside, and we’ve always taken the approach that we want to establish the paint first and get some paint touches,” Pedersen said. “But if teams are really going to collapse on us like that, and we talked about it in the Albany Tournament, we have to make sure that we are stepping into those shots with confidence.”
Collins led Platte Valley with 19 points to match Nodaway Valley’s total. Angle was just off that pace with 18 points. Pappert and Langford each had a pair of 3-pointers for six points apiece.
Ava Graham and Jenkins each had six points to lead Nodaway Valley. The Platte Valley guards held the dynamic three freshmen starting guards — Paidyn Linville, Savanna Marriott and Paige Hanson — for the Thunder to just three total points.
“It was fun to see what they have and what they are going to bring,” Turpin said of Nodaway Valley’s freshmen. “These girls are really good. They are going to have a bright future ahead of them. It was really fun to play against them.”
The Thunder will look to bounce back on Friday when they host Mound City (2-4).
On paper, Platte Valley’s biggest test of the regular season is Saturday at the 12 Courts of Christmas event at HyVee Arena in Kansas City. Platte Valley will face Class 2 No. 3 Wellington-Napoleon (7-0) at 4 p.m.
Wellington-Napoleon is led by the Shannon sisters, Ayden and Bree. Both seniors are William Jewell commits, and Ayden averages over 22 points per game while Bree averages 12.7 points per game.
Platte Valley won this matchup 59-44 last season, but Wellington-Napoleon has added a 6-foot freshman center this season with Kaylin Ellensohn averaging seven points per game.