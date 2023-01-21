HOPKINS, Mo. — Platte Valley has shown all year how explosive its offense is capable of being, but put that on full display on Friday night in Hopkins with a 41-2 run leading to an 80-27 victory over North Nodaway.
“We played pretty well on the defensive side,” Platte Valley senior Carter Luke said. “In the first quarter, we weren’t really shooting as well, but our defense kept up with it. After a while, we kinda got on our offense a little bit.”
The Mustangs came out playing hard and were down 13-7 in the first quarter after junior Aydan Blackford knocked down a basket.
Platte Valley defended its No. 4 ranking in Class 1 by using its defense to spark its transition game. A Luke steal led to a Justin Miller basket and Miller quickly added another score.
“We didn’t shoot well early and sometimes when you don’t shoot well, you can kinda forget to run that pace,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “I thought we did a good job of not letting how we were shooting dictate how we were playing. Defensively, we stayed really solid.”
After senior point guard Matt Jermain was fouled by Mustang sophomore Owen Martin, Martin knocked the ball away from Jermain — something the Platte Valley students noticed. Jermain quickly provided an answer with a step-back corner 3-pointer to end the first quarter with a 20-7 lead.
The second quarter was all Platte Valley with its inside game dominating. The team had 10 2-point field goals in the quarter to go with 3-pointers by Memphis Bliley and Jermain along with two Bliley free throws. It was a 28-2 second quarter in favor of the road team.
“We really stepped up our defense in the first half and then it carried on to the second,” Miller said. “We kept getting multiple steals, so that just led to layups and points.”
Luke hit a 3-pointer to begin the second half and Miller added a 3-point play for a 54-9 lead and the 41-2 run.
Martin capped the third quarter with a 3-pointer to get the Courtwarming crowd in Hopkins cheering, but the Platte Valley lead was 71-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Alex Mattson led Platte Valley with 16 points while Bliley had 14, Jermain had 13 and Miller had 11. Wyatt Miller and Luke each had seven, Landon Wiederholt had five, Lucas Terry had four and Tucker Klamm had three.
“We know that whoever is out there, they are going to do their job and know their role,” Luke said of the team’s depth.
North Nodaway was paced by seven from Blackford while Jeremiah Dobbins had five, Damian Dailey had four, Martin and Brice Trimble had three each, Ethan Fry and Mason Richardson had two each and Preston Hansen had one.
Platte Valley goes into next week’s North Platte Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face Polo on Monday at 5:45 p.m. North Nodaway will host Essex (Iowa) on Tuesday.
“We spent a lot of time this week talking defensively and things we can do to get better,” Tim Jermain said. “We want to force turnovers, but also when we don’t force turnovers, we want to force teams to take tough shots. … Defensively, we just keep working to get better.”