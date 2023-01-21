23-01-26 PVNN Wyatt.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley senior Wyatt Miller finishes a layup on Friday night in Hopkins. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

HOPKINS, Mo. — Platte Valley has shown all year how explosive its offense is capable of being, but put that on full display on Friday night in Hopkins with a 41-2 run leading to an 80-27 victory over North Nodaway.

“We played pretty well on the defensive side,” Platte Valley senior Carter Luke said. “In the first quarter, we weren’t really shooting as well, but our defense kept up with it. After a while, we kinda got on our offense a little bit.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags