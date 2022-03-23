The Platte Valley girls won their second-straight Class 1 state championship and were rewarded with three MBCA All-State selections, four First Team All-Class 1, District 16 selections and three First Team All-275 Conference selections. Coach Tyler Pedersen was named the MBCA Class 1 Coach of the Year.
"It is always great when you see players recognized for hard work," Pedersen said. "... It is a direct result of team success and our players understand that. I've heard them say is before that they can't accomplish things like that unless the team is able to accomplish what they do."
Senior Jaclyn Pappert, and sophomores Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle were All-State selections in addition to being first-team all-district and all-conference.
For Pappert, it is her third time on the all-state team. It is Collins' second selection and Angle's first.
Collins averaged 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
"This year, there was nothing under the radar," Pedersen said. "We came into every game and people know who Maggie Collins was. We saw early in the season that teams were going to key on her."
Angle scored 11 points per game on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Angle took a sixth-man role as a freshman, but stepped into the starting lineup this season. Pedersen recalls a game this summer where he took Angle out late in a close game. Angle came to Pedersen afterwards and asked how she could improve so that she'd be on the floor for the big moments.
"After that (summer game), she came to me and said, 'Hey Coach, I want to be on the floor during that moment, what can I do to improve?'" Pedersen said. "We talked about it and that was a conversation that was really productive, especially the way she handled it."
Earlier this month, Angle hit 5-of-6 3-pointers and had 18 points in the state championship game.
Pappert averaged 9.3 points per game and shot 36 percent from 3-point range.
"Not many people can graduate and say they are 3-time All-State," Pedersen said.
Senior point guard Stephanie Turpin was first team all-district and second team all-conference. She led the team with 3.6 assists and also added two steals per game.
Junior Sarah Langford was second team all-district and second team all-conference. She averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
For the boys, junior Memphis Bliley made first team all-district and all-conference and Matt Jermain was first team all-conference and second team all-district.
Bliley finished with 16.2 points per game and shot 39.4 percent from 3-point land.
Jermain had 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Alex Mattson made second team all-conference. The sophomore averaged 10.3 points and 3.5 assists per game.
Maryville
Spoofhound basketball had six players earn All-Class 4, District 16 and All-Midland Empire Conference.
For the girls, juniors Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon each were all-district and all-conference while freshman Jalea Price was All-MEC honorable mention.
Vierthaler finished as the team’s leader in points per game at 13.7 and rebounds at 7.2. The Central Missouri commit shot 39.6 percent from 3-point range this year and 80.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Pettlon averaged 12.8 points per game and 3.7 rebounds — second on the team in both categories. She led the team with 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Price was finished with a 8.3 scoring average and shot 92.3 percent from the foul line and 34.7 percent from the 3-point arc.
The Spoofhound boys had junior Caden Stoecklein make both All-MEC and all-district. Sophomore Derek Quinlin was all-district and an Honorable Mention All-MEC pick. Junior Keaton Stone made honorable mention for all-district and all-conference.
Stoecklein averages 14.4 points per game this season and 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Quinlin averaged 11.4 points on 32.6 percent shooting from 3-point range. Quinlin led the team with 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Stone had 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He shot 39.1 percent from 3-point land.
North Nodaway
North Nodaway junior Jacquelyn Cline was First Team All-275 Conference and Second Team All-Class 1 District 16. Cline averaged 13 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Saryn Brown was second team all-district and all-conference. Brown scored 11.8 points per game and grabbed 6.3 rebounds.
Northeast Nodaway
Junior Dylan McIntyre and senior Ben Boswell represented the Bluejays with postseason honors.
McIntyre was First Team All-275 and Second Team All-Class 1, District 16. He finished with 18.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Boswell made the second team on both lists. The point guard had 17.8 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.
Nodaway Valley
The Thunder girls had freshman Ava Graham on the All-275 First Team and senior Kloe Jenkins on the second team.
Graham averaged a double-double with 13 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Jenkins added 8.2 points and seven rebounds a game.
For the Nodaway Valley boys, senior point guard Hunter Dawson was selected to the Second Team All-275. Dawson finished with 12.4 points and 2.5 assists per game.