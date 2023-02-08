CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — For fans of post play and hard-nosed basketball, Tuesday night’s matchup in Conception Junction offered a can’t-miss showdown.
Platte Valley junior Maggie Collins is already a 2-time All-State selection in addition to being a 2-time state champion. Nodaway Valley sophomore Ava Graham seems likely to notch her first All-State selection this year with her 16.1-point and 11.2-rebound per game averages.
It was the veteran who finished the night with the last laugh and another championship to her and her teammates’ names. Collins put up a game-high 24 points and led her team to a 58-40 victory and an outright 275 Conference championship.
“We don’t see many people that will matchup to us,” Collins said of Graham. “We knew coming in that she would be strong, we had to box her out and get her off the offensive glass. Our whole team really did a good job of that.”
Championships are not new for Platte Valley (21-2; 9-0 275), but Collins says that doesn’t make them any less sweet.
“In our position, it is really easy to get comfortable with these kinds of things,” Collins said. “We have to remember that these things just aren’t given to us. We have to continue to work hard, put in that effort every day in practice and keep working towards our next goal.”
Nodaway Valley (17-7; 7-2 275) showed that they would not go down quietly in the first quarter. Junior Sydney Marriott had the Thunder’s first eight points including two 3-pointers as Nodaway Valley took an 8-3 lead.
“I thought we came out and played good basketball to start,” Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes said. “We came out and were playing good defense and shooting the ball — shots were going down.”
Graham made it 11-6 with a basket. It was 13-10 after another Graham basket when Collins attacked the basket and drew the fourth foul on the sophomore.
“A player like that requires all players on the floor when she has the ball,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said of Graham. “We were able to attack her offensively and get her in a little bit of foul trouble so that helped too.”
Graham stayed in as Nodaway Valley lacks the size to match up with Platte Valley’s frontline duo of Aubrey Mattson and Collins without Graham.
“We are about 5’1 or 5’2 except for Ava, so we gotta play like we are bigger, and we try,” Barnes said.
Platte Valley tied the game at 13-13, but Thunder sophomore Savanna Marriott’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the opening quarter put Nodaway Valley in front 16-13 going into the second quarter.
Collins began the second period with a 3-point play off an assist from Sarah Langford and that was just the beginning of the 15.4-point per game scorer. Collins had 14 points in just the second quarter as Platte Valley out-scored Nodaway Valley 16-4 in the period to seize command of the game.
“Finally in the second quarter, our offense started flowing a little bit better,” Collins said. “We got in our groove and like you said, (Graham) started to get into a little bit of foul trouble there. We knew coming in that she has a tendency to do that, so when that started happening, we just kept taking it at her and that paid off in the end for us."
Collins also drew Graham’s fourth foul with three minutes left in the half and the lead at 22-18.
The 29-20 halftime margin ballooned to 33-20 with baskets from Mattson and Maleeah Bliley. The Thunder cut it to 33-24, but Platte Valley responded with a 11-0 run capped by 3-pointers by Christina Turpin and Brylie Angle.
“I’ve been gaining confidence in practice and hitting some threes with good passes from my teammates,” Turpin said. “Hopefully, I can step in where I’m needed on the court and hit those.”
The lead grew as high as 21 points in the fourth quarter.
“Last year, they beat us by 39, and this year, it was 18 — so I guess we cut it in half,” Barnes said.
In addition to Collins’ 24, Angle had nine points while Bliley had eight, Mattson and Turpin had six each, Langford had three and Andrea Riley had two.
Sydney Marriott led the Thunder with 16 points and Graham had 10. Paige Hanson and Savanna Marriott had six each while Paidyn Linville added two.
“I’ve tried to talk to those other girls — we can’t rely on Ava to win the basketball game,” Barnes said. “In my mind, the only other kid who came to play basketball tonight was Sydney, who is the shortest kid on the floor.”
Platte Valley plays Class 2 No. 1 Bishop LeBlond on Saturday at 11 a.m., at Benton High School in St. Joseph. Nodaway Valley will host Mound City on Friday night.
“I expect a lot out of them, but they play with a lot of heart — no bigger than they are,” Barnes said.
Platte Valley 60, DeKalb 12
Platte Valley gave up its third-fewest points of the season on Friday with a 60-12 win over DeKalb in Conception Junction. It is the seventh time they’ve surrendered 15 or less points.