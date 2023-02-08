23-02-09 PVNV Brylie2.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley junior Brylie Angle hits a jumper on Tuesday night against Nodaway Valley in Conception Junction. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — For fans of post play and hard-nosed basketball, Tuesday night’s matchup in Conception Junction offered a can’t-miss showdown.

Platte Valley junior Maggie Collins is already a 2-time All-State selection in addition to being a 2-time state champion. Nodaway Valley sophomore Ava Graham seems likely to notch her first All-State selection this year with her 16.1-point and 11.2-rebound per game averages.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags