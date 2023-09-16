GRAHAM,Mo. — The pregame rain in Graham did not slow down Platte Valley. Platte Valley scored on their first three drives of the game on the way to a 40-26 rivalry win.
Nodaway Valley drove down to the Platte Valley 10-yard line on their opening drive before stalling out. Platte Valley responded with an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive capped off but a Lucky Ferry 4-yard run and an Aydan Blackford 2-point conversion.
Penalties and drops by the Thunder led to a 3-and-out. Platte Valley went back to work with a 14-play, 61 yard-touchdown drive with a 15-yard touchdown run by Mason Casner. Platte Valley pulls ahead 16-0 and the Blackford conversion.
After another Thunder 3-and-out, Platte Valley had fantastic field position after Casner’s punt return to the Thunder 21-yard line. Two plays later, Blackford connected with Casner for a 21-yard touchdown. Casner added the 2-point conversion to put Platte Valley up 24-0.
The Thunder put together a nice drive in the second quarter, this time inside the 10-yard line. Dylan Walker punched it in from seven yards out. Platte Valley up 24-6 going into halftime.
Platte Valley went into the break without Lealand Otto, who was ejected in the first half due to a personal foul.
“Feel bad for Lealand there, because he was just playing hard,” Blackford said. “But Jayden Sturm came in and did a wonderful job.”
The halftime break did not slow down the Platte Valley offensive attack. The visitors went nine plays and 51 yards to open the second half. Blackford found Brandon McQueen in the flats after a Thunder blitz, McQueen did the rest en route to a 20-yard touchdown. Ferry converted the 2-point conversion to put Platte Valley up 30-6.
The Thunder figured out things on offense though, Micheal Cook orchestrated a 15-play, 65-yard touchdown drive. Cook capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Thunder trailed 30-12 going into the fourth quarter.
The Thunder forced a turnover on downs and got the ball back. Six plays and 47 yards later, Cook connected with freshman Tye Hoyt for a 5-yard touchdown. Cook punched in the 2-point try, Thunder now down 32-20.
“Nodaway Valley, they are a really good team,” Blackford said. “We fought and we fought and eventually came out on top.”
Platte Valley went into ball control mode and marched down the field. On dourth-and-8 at the Thunder 16, Blackford rolled to his right and fired a ball down the middle of the field to Lane Acklin. Acklin snagged the ball while absorbing hits from a couple Thunder defenders and scored the touchdown. After the Blackford conversion, Platte Valley is ahead 40-20 late in the fourth quarter.
“I trust my quarterback to give me a good pass when I get open,” Acklin said. “I am going to go get the ball, I know I’m going to get hit by somebody and just need to snag the ball and hold on for the catch.”
Michael Cook scored a 5-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive to cap off the scoring. Platte Valley ran the clock out to secure the 40-26 win.
“We knew it was going to be a physical game,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said. “We can be a physical, straight ahead running team because we need to be tonight with the slick conditions.”