09152023_Valleys-12.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley junior running back Mason Casner throws a stiff arm to secure extra yardage on Friday night in Graham. 

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

GRAHAM,Mo. — The pregame rain in Graham did not slow down Platte Valley. Platte Valley scored on their first three drives of the game on the way to a 40-26 rivalry win.

Nodaway Valley drove down to the Platte Valley 10-yard line on their opening drive before stalling out. Platte Valley responded with an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive capped off but a Lucky Ferry 4-yard run and an Aydan Blackford 2-point conversion.

0
0
0
0
0