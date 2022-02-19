MOUND CITY, Mo. — The opening round of any district tournament always has the potential for lopsided scoring, but that doesn’t tell the entire story of how teams arrive for postseason play. Platte Valley, the No. 2 seed in Class 1 District 16, opened tournament play against the seventh-seeded North Nodaway Mustangs, who were coming off of their lone win of the season and looking to continue to be competitive.
Speaking of the lone win of the season, North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz was pleased with his team’s growth to get where they are at this point in the season.
“I think the most important part of that win to me, was we had a win, but we played them (Union Star) earlier in the year and we had a 60 point swing from the first game to the last,” Trautz said. “So between the first-game loss, and the second-game win, we had a 60-point difference. We obviously have improved. We still struggle in areas, but we’re returning five starters and nine players. We are just going to keep focusing on growth.”
The postseason adds another level of intensity however, and that was on clear display in the matchup with perennially highly-seeded Platte Valley. The second seed was able to open the scoring on consecutive layups from Memphis Bliley and Carter Luke. A 3-pointer from Ethan Fry of North Nodaway was able to keep the scoring close with a score of just 4-3 after three minutes of play.
Platte Valley was able to go on a 9-point run from there and extend the lead to 14-3 with just over a minute left in the quarter. Aydan Blackford of North Nodaway was able to connect on an impressive full-court pass to break the Platte Valley press defense to hit Mason Richardson for the easy layup. Luke was able to answer with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 17-5 at the quarter break.
The second quarter saw much of the same as Platte Valley was able to capitalize on high-pressure defense and another 3-pointer from freshman Tucker Klamm just before halftime. Defensive pressure, fast transition and outside shooting was key to Platte Valley pushing the halftime break to a 34-9 score.
North Nodaway saw Blackford, who missed a portion of time to a collarbone injury sustained during football season, open the scoring with a deep 3-pointer, but was not able to muster much else offensively in the second half, scoring just five total points after the break.
With many of the starters resting, Platte Valley was able to continue to build on it’s halftime lead and saw the final score reach 52-17. Platte Valley was led in scoring by Alex Mattson with 13 and Carter Luke with 10.
“We have grown, we’ve definitely grown. We had games earlier in the season where we would have a turnover rate over 50 percent,” Trautz said. “We had games where we had rebound rates below 50%. We had games where statistically we played very, very poorly. We’ve been tracking all of our statistics, and we’ve been improving steadily. We just have to focus on keeping improving. We are a young team. We have nowhere to go but up from here.”
Platte Valley will continue district tournament play on Tuesday against Worth County.