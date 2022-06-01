OZARK, Mo. — Tyler Vongkhamchanh had an unique role on this season’s Platte Valley baseball team. As the lone senior on the roster, the transfer student from New York took on a lot of responsibility.
“Being the only senior, it put a lot of weight on my shoulders because I felt like I was the dad of the team,” Vongkhamchanh said.
Under Vongkhamchanh’s guidance, Platte Valley set a program record for wins in a season, advanced to its first state quarterfinal, then to its first semifinal, and finally, took home the program’s first state trophy on Tuesday after finishing fourth at the Class 1 State Tournament.
“First day of practice, Coach Dyer asked us what our goal was for the year,” Vongkhamchanh said. “We all said, ‘Springfield.’ We got here.”
Just like a father, Vongkhamchanh hopes that his ‘kids’ exceed his accomplishments. He says he will be keeping his eye on them next season as they look to get back to the final four in the state and improve on the fourth-place showing.
“They have got everyone coming back except me and I'll be here watching them next year,” Vongkhamchanh said.
Platte Valley (18-4) looked like it might do better than its fourth-place finish oil Tuesday as they battled Northeast (Cairo) for third place. In the end, Cairo was able to string together too many hits for Platte Valley to keep pace with in a 9-3 loss.
“We played two really good teams,” Platte Valley sophomore Alex Mattson said.
Platte Valley struck first in the top of the first inning with junior Matt Jermain reaching on a bunt and error. Mattson fouled with a base hit and junior Memphis Bliley reached on an error.
A Landon Wiederholt single and a Brandon McQueen sac-fly gave Platte Valley a 2-0 lead, but Cairo was able to limit the damage there and that paid off in the bottom of the first inning as the Bearcats took the lead.
A 2-run double by starting pitcher Gage Wilson tied the game and a wild pitch gave Cairo the 3-2 lead after one inning.
“I got to hit my spots better,” Platte Valley junior Wyatt Miller said.
Both Miller and Wilson settled in in the second frame with 1-2-3 innings. Cairo was able to add another run in the bottom of the third for a 4-2 margin.
Platte Valley trimmed the margin in half in the fourth with a 2-out RBI triple from Trevor Weir. Again, Cairo limited the damage and got out of the inning with a strikeout.
In the fifth inning, Cairo added another 2-out RBI for a 5-3 lead. The fifth ended up being Miller’s last inning and Cairo was able to take advantage of the pitching change in the sixth inning. The Bearcats got four runs off McQueen and the 9-3 score held up as the final.
“It shows us what competition is going to be like down here, so we are going to be ready for next year,” Miller said.
Mattson finished the game with three hits while Wiederholt added two.
For Cairo, third is the second-highest placing in team history behind a state runner-up finish in 2014. St. Elizabeth avenged last season’s loss to Oran in the state championship with a 9-2 win in Tuesday’s nightcap for its fourth state championship in school history.
Platte Valley is set to return its top eight hitters in the lineup next season and its entire pitching rotation.
“Platte Valley, we’ve always been a competitive school and we always want to win,” Mattson said. “Losing games like this when we feel like we could have competed better, could’ve played better — that just drives us more. Any sport, it doesn’t matter, you just always want to be the best.”