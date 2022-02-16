CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley squared off against South Holt in a 275 Conference matchup on Tuesday night in Conception. Platte Valley looked to work out some of the bugs in their final home game of the season, but came away with a 79-60 win.
“We’re just trying to get better for districts,” Alex Mattson said of the final home tune-up of the season. “We’re not really trying to change anything, just trying to get better at what we’re good at.”
Platte Valley certainly looked like themselves to start the game, with trademark full-court pressure and outside shooting firing on all cylinders. A 9-0 run in the first minute of the contest, sparked by steals and capped by a 3-point field goal by Mattson, set the tone for the game.
“We want to just come out strong like we did, in a game like that,” Memphis Bliley said. “You need to come out and keep up the intensity and run the floor to hopefully get easy layups.”
Bliley was able to connect on his first 3-pointer of the game late in the first quarter that saw the Platte Valley lead extend to 22-12. Outside shooting and high-pressure defense continued to set the tone during the second quarter that saw the lead extend all the way to 46-27 following a Lucas Terry offensive rebound and score and the rare 4-point play from Matt Jermain after being fouled on a 3-pointer.
The third quarter saw the Knights make a run of their own, thanks to timely shooting that didn’t go unnoticed by the Platte Valley players.
“When they came down, everything they shot went in,” Bliley said. “We knew we had to get out and guard them, and even when we did, they were still making everything.“
Mattson echoed Bliley’s comments.
“We always try to pressure the ball and make them take tough shots, but they were just shooting the lights out most of the game which made things really hard,” Mattson said.
Hyperbole aside, South Holt kept the game respectable thanks to timely shooting. However, the Platte Valley offense just proved too much. After Bliley hit a deep 3-pointer, layups by Jermain and Carter Luke kept the lead comfortable at 61-47 going to the final quarter.
Mattson was able to get timely buckets in a back-and-forth final period and credits his teammates for his success getting to the basket.
“We have so many shooters, it makes it easy to get to the rim,” Mattson said. “Teams have to focus on Matt and Memphis which makes it really easy for me to get to the basket.”
Bliley finished as the leading scorer with 21, followed by Mattson with 20, Jermain with 13, Luke with eight, Lucas Terry, Wyatt and Justin Miller with four each, Lane Acklin with three and Brandon McQueen with two.
Platte Valley girls 59, South Holt 19
The Platte Valley girls found themselves in unfamiliar territory, bouncing back from a loss. They were more than capable of rising to the occasion, however, against South Holt.
A slow start for the top-ranked team didn’t last long, as they were able to watch their halftime lead balloon to 35-10, thanks in no small part to Stephanie Turpin’s back-to-back 3-pointers. Turpin finished the game perfect from behind the arc, connecting on four 3-pointers and helping the Platte Valley squad cruise to a 59-19 victory.
Maggie Collins continued her dominance this season, pouring in 20 points and leading Platte Valley in scoring. Turpin was the only other player to hit double figures.
Platte Valley looks to continue their winning ways on Thursday night as they travel to Stewartsville-Osborn for the final regular-season contest.