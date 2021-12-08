BETHANY, Mo. — Both the Platte Valley girls and boys teams faced a familiar opponent on Tuesday night in South Harrison. Platte Valley had seen the Bulldogs in both the preseason jamboree, and the Albany tournament, with Platte Valley coming out on top in each meeting.
The Platte Valley squads were able to get the best of the Bulldogs, primarily by dominating the defensive side of the ball.
“We know the offense will come around later in the season, we feel like the offense will always look better the later the year goes on,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “Our focus early in the season is going to be defensive focus and pressure.”
Platte Valley started the game in familiar fashion, with Maggie Collins scoring the teams first four points from inside the paint. However, South Harrison was able to keep the game tight in the early minutes, and by the time the first substitutions were made for Platte Valley, it was just a 6-3 game.
The defensive pressure was able to ramp up and extend the lead to 12-5, primarily via South Harrison turnovers.
Then Platte Valley made a run. Brylie Angle was able to connect on a pair of 3-pointers, along with Sam Terry adding one of her own, pushing the lead to 21-7. Jaclyn Pappert then scored 8-straight points with a pair of 3-pointers and a layup, pushing the first quarter lead to 29-7.
The defense continued to shine in the second quarter, allowing only one 3-point field goal, extending the lead going into the half to 44-10.
“We always pride ourselves on the defensive side of the ball and keeping the pressure on the opponent,” Pedersen said.
The final two quarters saw Pedersen’s depth on display, allowing Platte Valley to extend the lead while also getting much needed playing time for the whole team. The stifling defense continued to force turnovers and lead to easy scores throughout the entirety of the game, making the final score 59-23 for a convincing Platte Valley victory.
Leading the way scoring for Platte Valley was Angle with 13, Aubrey Mattson with 12 and Collins with 9.
BOYS
During the boys matchup, the culture of defensive importance and intensity shined through.
Following a slow start, with back-to-back turnovers on the offensive end, Matt Jermain sparked the offense, scoring the first five points for Platte Valley.
While forcing turnovers on the defensive side of the floor, the offense also found a groove, with Memphis Bliley scoring three straight layups, including a transition bucket directly because of the defensive pressure. Wyatt Miller was able to put in the final score of the quarter and Platte Valley took a 13-5 lead into the second quarter.
South Harrison was able to keep the second quarter close, but Platte Valley’s focus stayed consistent as they continued to attack the basket, capped off by Alex Mattson’s layup which pushed the halftime score to 22-19.
Bliley and Mattson each added four points in the 3rd quarter, which saw the Platte Valley squad ramp up the defensive intensity and only allow two points in the entire quarter. Especially impressive on the defensive side of the ball, was lone senior Wyatt Tobin. His consistent defensive pressure led the way for the Platte Valley boys, who closed the quarter up 43-21.
In the final quarter, Mattson found his outside stroke with a pair of threes, scoring eight of his game high 14 points in the quarter that saw Platte Valley push their lead even further and make the final score 54-31. Other leading scorers for Platte Valley were Bliley with 14 and Jermain with 8.
Platte Valley looks to square off against another familiar foe on Friday when Maryville travels to Jefferson.
“We’re going to see two of the better players that will be on our schedule with (Anastyn) Pettlon and (Rylee) Vierthaler, and they obviously lose Serena Sundell, which is a big loss,” Pedersen said of the girls matchup. “They are going to be different, but they will be a lot more aggressive, knowing they will have to step up. They also bring some younger players that can handle and shoot, so it’s going to be a great test here for us before Christmas.”