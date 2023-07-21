Platte Valley participates in six different sports throughout the school year with football, cross country, basketball, softball, baseball and track and field. The athletes from South Nodaway and Jefferson managed to earn five state trophies across those seven sports last season.
During my time in Alabama and around the Auburn-Alabama rivalry, a common debate was which school was truly an ‘Everything School’ as opposed to a ‘football school,’ or a ‘basketball school.’ Platte Valley is truly an ‘Everything Co-op’ with its success across sports the last few seasons.
The only thing the co-op is missing now is a mascot, but I’ve exhausted my feelings on that before, so let’s look at this next season and what we can expect from the Everything Co-op.
Football
The football team is one of the teams who’s emergence has led to the increased reputation across sports for the co-op. After the two best seasons in co-op history, Platte Valley is replacing an outstanding senior class led by Trevor Weir, Carter Luke, Jaxon McCrary and Wyatt Miller.
Despite missing Miller and Weir in the trenches, Platte Valley still has some of the best size in 8-man football led by Landon Wiederholt, Andy Mattson and Justin Miller.
While Luke was one of the best players in all of 8-man football at running back, the offense will be led by a 3-year starter at quarterback with North Nodaway’s Aydan Blackford.
Platte Valley will learn a lot about themselves Week 1 against a Worth County team likely to be ranked No. 1 in the state. Platte Valley should also be a top-5 team though and even if the season starts with a loss, it shouldn’t change their high goals.
Cross-Country
The shiniest of those state trophies came courtesy of the girls cross-country team who won the state championship with four freshmen and a senior.
Mya Wray, Allison Riley, Emalee Langford and Mylie Holtman return as sophomores to attempt to defend their state title. The key will be finding a fifth runner so they can even qualify as a team because if they do, they should be one of the favorites in every meet they are in.
The boys team should continue to make strides in their third year as a team as well led by Jacob Peery, Ethan Holtman and Logan Peery as 3-year teammates.
Softball
Platte Valley reclaimed its district title for the fifth time in seven years last season and returns a strong core of its team.
As freshmen, this year’s seniors helped Platte Valley make a run all the way to the state championship game. Now with Delaney Wolf, Maggie Collins, Brylie Angle, Tina Turpin and Kali Redden as their veteran leadership, Platte Valley seems ready to make another deep playoff push.
Competition will be tough in the conference and the district from their rivals Northeast Nodaway, who also return nearly their entire lineup.
Girls Basketball
That same senior class has had an even more spectacular run of success on the hardwood the last three seasons with two state championships and a third-place finish.
Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle have been key players on all those teams with Collins being the best player on all three. They give Platte Valley the most devastating duo in Class 1. The key will be the depth around them.
Maleeah Bliley was thrust into a big roll last season as the team’s best outside shooter other than Angle, and should only be more comfortable as a junior.
Senior Kali Redden and Tina Turpin may be the keys to the teams continued success as they are the likely candidates to step into the starting lineup and replace Aubrey Mattson and Sarah Langford.
Boys Basketball
The boys also came away with a third-place state trophy last season. They replace standouts Matt Jermain, Memphis Bliley, Wyatt Miller and Carter Luke.
It will be a transition without those guys, but Tim Jermain’s team might have one of the most versatile lineups in the state led by Alex Mattson, Justin Miller and Brandon McQueen who can all play multiple spots.
That versatility opens up a lot of options with the other two spots as Tucker Klamm, Lucas Terry, Lane Acklin and Landon Wiederholt saw the most time on the court last season other than the primary three returners.
Baseball
That senior class of boys contributed across seasons, but their departure won’t be felt anywhere more than baseball where they led the team to a state runner-up finish and the first two state trophies in program history.
Platte Valley must replace its top two pitchers, catcher, shortstop, second baseman and first baseman.
Brandon McQueen showed last year that he is ready to step in as that ace pitcher. Justin Miller has caught his whole life and is likely to take his brother’s place behind the plate. Landon Wiederholt will move back from designated hitter to fill one of the corner infield spots. Alex Mattson and Tucker Klamm have proven to be reliable infielders and Lane Acklin will anchor the outfield from his center field spot.
The depth of this group has been tremendous the last couple years and the team won’t fall off a cliff without their leaders, but it will be an adjustment period without the Class of 2023.
Track & Field
Like in cross country, the Platte Valley girls accomplished a state trophy with a very young team. They finished third in the state.
Andrea Riley, Jenna Mason and Kayley Hauber won’t be easy to replace as all three scored big points at state.
As a freshman Mya Wray led the team at state by winning the mile and two-mile. She and her class of soon-to-be sophomores represent a lot of talent and should only improve moving forward.
If they can recruit a couple athletes from other sports, the ceiling will be incredibly high for the girls team.
Justin Miller will lead the boys team after finishing third at state in the triple jump. With Ethan Holtman and the Peery brothers anchoring the long-distance events, the Platte Valley boys will continue to be very competitive in meets this season.