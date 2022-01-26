DEARBORN, Mo. — Platte Valley, the fourth seed in the North Platte Invitational, squared off in Monday’s first-round matchup with fifth-seed West Platte. West Platte earned a hard-fought 50-43 victory.
West Platte started the game off playing very physical defense, which would continue throughout the rest of the game. The high intensity, physical play is something that Platte Valley knows well.
Coming into the game, Platte Valley leading scorer, Memphis Bliley was hobbled by a high ankle sprain suffered in Friday night’s contest against East Atchison.
A slow start to the defensive first quarter finally saw Carter Luke scoring five of the team’s first eight points, while knocking down the first 3-pointer of the game. A Bliley steal and layup closed the first-quarter scoring with West Platte leading 12-9.
The second quarter saw the outside shooting start to heat up for Platte Valley with Bliley and Matt Jermain each connecting from long range twice in the quarter. However, Bliley picked up his third foul on the offensive side of the court, when the West Platte defender was able to draw the charge call.
The offensive outburst was matched by West Platte leading to a 2-point halftime lead at 24-22.
The third quarter saw more of the same from Bliley, when he scored 10 of the team's 14 points in the opening minutes of the third quarter. After Jermain hit another 3-pointer in the third, Bliley capped a run with a deep three, giving Platte Valley a 33-28 advantage halfway through the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw the outside shooting let Platte Valley down. They were unable to connect from behind the arc in the quarter, while West Platte found momentum.
Alex Mattson was able to score three the old-fashioned way after a tough finish and foul, and after another tough finish by Bliley, Platte Valley saw their final lead of the game at 41-38 with three minutes on the clock.
The Blue Jays then went on a run and were able to outlast Platte Valley with a final of 50-43. Bliley led all scorers with 20.
Platte Valley girls 60, Mound City 21
The girls’ side of the bracket saw the Mound City Panthers with another tough draw, facing Platte Valley in the midst of their historic win streak.
Platte Valley was able to extend the lead to 18-2 in the first quarter, with all five starters cracking the scoring column in the first quarter to put the game away early. Maggie Collins led the quarter with eight points after multiple steals and rebounds led to easy buckets for Platte Valley.
Platte Valley was able to continue to dominate wire-to-wire in the first-round matchup, finishing with a final score of 60-21. Collins led all scorers with 20, followed by Brylie Angle and Jaclyn Pappert each pouring in eight.