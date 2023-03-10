senior girls.jpg
Buy Now

The Platte Valley seniors hoist the Class 1 third-place trophy on Friday afternoon in Springfield.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When the six seniors first put on that Platte Valley jersey, the name Platte Valley was not associated with much other than a disbanded conference and an early-season basketball tournament.

By the time Sarah Langford, Aubrey Mattson, Kayley Hauber, Tejay Freemyer, Andrea Riley and Madelyn Swinford took those jerseys off for the final time on Friday, they had helped put Platte Valley basketball on the map state-wide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags