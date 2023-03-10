SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When the six seniors first put on that Platte Valley jersey, the name Platte Valley was not associated with much other than a disbanded conference and an early-season basketball tournament.
By the time Sarah Langford, Aubrey Mattson, Kayley Hauber, Tejay Freemyer, Andrea Riley and Madelyn Swinford took those jerseys off for the final time on Friday, they had helped put Platte Valley basketball on the map state-wide.
“They have ended every season down here at the Final Four and I just think that is pretty special,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said.
The seniors authored the final page of their legacy on Friday afternoon with a 46-42 win over Leeton to capture third-place at the Class 1 State Tournament — their fourth state trophy in the first four years of the co-op program between Jefferson and South Nodaway.
“It is awesome, it is crazy,” Langford said. “Some people don’t even get to be in the Final Four, and we have gotten to do it all four years. We knew when our last game was going to be and we gave it our all.”
The seniors finish with a 116-9 record across their four years with two state championships, a state runner-up finish and a state third-place finish.
On Friday, Platte Valley needed its seniors to rise to the occasion in their final game with 2-time All-State center Maggie Collins picking up her fourth foul just 54 seconds into the third period. Leeton cut Platte Valley’s lead to 24-22 and after a charge call against sophomore Maleeah Bliley, Pedersen took a timeout to settle his team.
“We talked about — in that timeout — that winners make winning plays,” Pedersen said. “… That is just a testament to these girls competing. It wasn’t anything special that we did, we just went out and made plays.”
Hauber got the team back on track with a rebound and coast-to-coast layup. After Bliley got a steal, Langford found Brylie Angle for a 3-pointer. Mattson then grabbed an offensive rebound and put-back to put Platte Valley up 31-22.
“All of us can score,” Hauber said. “They (Collins and Angle) are our leading scorers, but everyone steps up when they need to be stepping up. We just help each other out.”
Leeton closed the quarter on a 5-0 run to get back within 35-31, but Platte Valley survived its seven minutes without Collins and got a well-rested Collins back for the fourth quarter.
“I definitely came out in the third quarter with not the best start, but I wasn’t worried,” Collins said. “I knew that Aubrey was coming in and she was taking that spot, and everyone else was there to pick me up.”
Leeton took a 36-35 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Collins scored the next four points of the game. Angle, also playing with four fouls, and Collins scored Platte Valley’s first eight points of the fourth quarter, but it was fittingly the seniors who put the game to bed.
With a 4-point lead, Hauber got behind the Leeton press and Collins found her for a layup with 48 seconds left. After a Bulldog 3-pointer, Langford was fouled and the final shot of her illustrious career was a made free throw with 25 seconds left to seal the 46-42 win.
Collins finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds while Langford had 10 points. Angle added eight while Mattson and Hauber each were 3-for-3 with six points. Kali Redden added two points.
“She is just a beast and she has a good motor,” Leeton coach Travis Fleming said of Collins. “How many times did you see whenever their press-break broke down … she is the press release. Her ability to handle the ball, stay calm really added some ease to them whenever we had them rattled a little bit.”
With Angle and Collins back for their senior seasons next winter, expectations will be high again for Platte Valley, but as the program continues to shine, it was the Class of 2023 that set the foundation.
“This is a special group,” Pedersen said. “I’ll never take it for granted.”