DEARBORN, Mo. — Losing basketball games is not something the Platte Valley girls have had to deal with much. In the last two state-championship seasons, the team has lost a total of one game.
This year that story is going to be different with close losses to Class 4 Maryville and Class 2 No. 2 Tipton in the first nine games of the season. Platte Valley (18-2) has responded to those losses with 11-straight victories including the Stanberry Invitational championship two weeks ago and the North Platte Invitational championship on Saturday afternoon.
“We definitely built a lot off of losing those two games early,” Platte Valley senior Sarah Langford said. “It is probably a good thing we lost them early so that we can just build straight off of those to go into the postseason.”
The No. 5 ranked team in Class 1 came away with the latest of those championships with a 44-33 win over Class 2 West Platte, which had knocked off Class 2 No. 9 North Platte in the semifinals.
Platte Valley never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two possessions on 3-pointers by Langford and Brylie Angle to begin the game.
“I knew coming in that they would most likely be playing zone, so the wings would be open,” Langford said. “I knew to be ready and come in with confidence.”
The scoring in threes continued as junior Maggie Collins converted a 3-point play and Angle hit another 3-pointer to cap the first quarter with Platte Valley leading 12-3.
“They were confident,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “We try to talk about it all the time — the shots we want to take within our system. They know that those are shots they look for.”
West Platte had its best stretch of basketball in the second quarter as Platte Valley struggled to score and the Blue Jays won the quarter 9-7.
Platte Valley picked up steam again immediately out of the locker room. Just as Langford did on the game’s first possession, she hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half.
The third quarter belonged to Collins as the 2-time First Team All-State selection had nine points in the quarter.
“Our game plan, obviously, focuses a lot on getting us post touches,” Collins said. “Tonight, in at least the first half of the game, they really denied those post touches. In the third quarter, the middle of the floor really opened up for us and I think we really started rolling there.”
Collins got going with the press where she is the rare post player who triggers the press as she guards the inbounder and immediately traps. After Langford’s 3-pointer, Collins immediately got a steal and layup to begin her big quarter.
“She is just a beast on the boards,” Pedersen said. “She is going to go get offensive rebounds and that is one way to get her touches.”
The press for Platte Valley got burnt a couple times against North Andrew in the semifinals, but was much better in the finals.
“Our press is really made up front with Maggie over the basketball — she just creates so much havoc up there,” Pedersen said. “We have Sarah and Maleeah, who have quickness and touch a lot of passes. But I thought the biggest adjustment was from the backside of our press. I thought Brylie and Aubrey did a better job anticipating passes. They weren’t able to pass out of that trap with a lot of confidence.”
The third quarter ended like it began with Collins finding Langford open on the perimeter and the senior splashing her third 3-pointer of the night.
“Every single day, we are practicing inside-out shots, so it is awesome knowing that she is there every single time and we will be able to get a shot off of her,” Langford said.
Angle hit her fourth 3-pointer to begin the fourth quarter and expand the lead to 42-19.
West Platte kept fighting to end the game and finished with a 14-2 run to make the final score closer at 44-33.
“You got to give West Platte a lot of credit because they don’t quit,” Pedersen said. “We had them right on the verge of really putting them away, but they just kept competing.”
Collins and Angle each finished with 14 points while Langford had nine. Maleeah Bliley added a 3-pointer and Kali Redden and Aubrey Mattson each had two points.
Collins was selected as the tournament’s most valuable player while Mattson and Angle made the all-tournament team alongside North Platte’s Lindsay Ramsey and West Platte’s Julia Pattison and Madisyn Matlick.
Platte Valley will be back on the road Tuesday against another Blue Jay team with a trip to Rock Pock before returning home on Friday for Courtwarming against DeKalb.
“We just have to keep building on the chemistry,” Angle said. “We still have those little shaky spots that we have to figure out, but overall, I just think that if we keep going like we are then I think it can lead us there.”