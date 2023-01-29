23-02-02 PVWP Girls Tina.jpg
Platte Valley junior Tina Turpin scans the floor with a smile on Saturday in Dearborn. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

DEARBORN, Mo. — Losing basketball games is not something the Platte Valley girls have had to deal with much. In the last two state-championship seasons, the team has lost a total of one game.

This year that story is going to be different with close losses to Class 4 Maryville and Class 2 No. 2 Tipton in the first nine games of the season. Platte Valley (18-2) has responded to those losses with 11-straight victories including the Stanberry Invitational championship two weeks ago and the North Platte Invitational championship on Saturday afternoon.

