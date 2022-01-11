STANBERRY, Mo. — Owen Graham stands at 6-foot-8 and is one of the most intimidating presences in the paint in northwest Missouri, but on Monday night in the first round of the Stanberry Tournament, it was 5-foot-10 Platte Valley point guard Matt Jermain who owned the paint in Platte Valley’s 72-48 win over North Andrew.
Despite being the smallest player on the court, Jermain was able to get seven 2-point field goals in addition to a trio of 3-pointers. Jermain led all scorers with 25 points.
“They were trying to shut down the 3-point game so I decided to switch it up a little bit and go inside, which we are all capable of, but we like the 3-ball a little better,” Jermain said with a laugh. “Sometimes you gotta switch it up based on what they are playing and it started working for us, so that is what we stuck to.”
Platte Valley (9-3) started fast with a 10-4 lead capped by a 3-point play by junior Wyatt Miller. Jermain dominated the game, but it was Miller who drew the individual matchup with Graham.
“We did a good job of swarming the ball because he is just such a tough matchup,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said.
Graham finished with 23 points, but Miller made him work for everything and Graham didn’t shoot a high percentage. Miller played behind Graham most of the game and attempted to use his strength to keep him out of the paint.
“Going up against taller people, it is a lot harder to play in front so I have to put a lot of trust in my guards if I’m playing behind,” Miller said. “I put a lot of trust in them tonight.”
The Platte Valley defense also forced several turnovers as the guards doubled down to help on Graham. The Cardinals (7-6) couldn’t make Platte Valley pay for doubling as they didn’t hit a 3-pointer all night.
The Cardinals got within 18-14 late in the first quarter, but sophomore Alex Mattson took over in an 8-0 Platte Valley run. Mattson started with back-to-back steals and layups. Mattson added another basket then fed Miller for two more points and a 26-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I thought we did a really good job of executing,” Tim Jermain said.
Matt Jermain had seven points in the second quarter and with a 3-pointer by Carter Luke to end the first-half scoring, Platte Valley took a 42-27 advantage into the second half.
Back-to-back baskets by Graham cut the lead to 46-37, but the third quarter finished with a 3-pointer from Matt Jermain and a Lucas Terry putback for a 13-point lead.
“Lucas’ minutes are really important,” Tim Jermain said. “Because Wyatt can just sit down for a minute and catch his breath. Lucas has probably never played against a kid (Graham’s) size. Baptism by fire, so to speak. I think he just keeps doing good things. He is getting better and better.”
Platte Valley used a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter to complete a game which was never in doubt as a blowout.
While Jermain’s 25 points were the highlight, Platte Valley had three other players in double figures with Memphis Bliley and Mattson each had 13 points and Miller added 10 points. Miller capped his scoring with a 3-pointer, his first of the season.
“It felt pretty good,” Miller said.
Luke added eight points while Terry had two and Justin Miller had one.
Graham finished with 23 points and Braxon Linville had 13 while the rest of the Cardinals combined for 12 points.
Thursday’s semifinals are likely to be a matchup with undefeated Mound City. The Panthers ended Platte Valley’s season last year in the district championship game.
“It is always exciting playing against really good teams,” Matt Jermain said. “I like the challenge. I like competing. I think it is going to be a really fun game.”