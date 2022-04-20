OSBORN, Mo. — Platte Valley experienced a wake-up call two weeks ago with a 6-5 loss in Rock Port — its only loss this season. The team has responded to the loss the last three games, outscoring opponents 54-12.
“It is never good to lose a game, but I think we kinda needed that to open our eyes a little bit and kinda wake up,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “We’ve been playing more confidently. We’ve been hitting the ball a lot better. Our pitching has helped too, throwing a lot of strikes. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t hurt a lot and I think it did a good job of waking us up."
That run continued on Tuesday with a 13-0 win in six innings over Stewartsville-Osborn.
Platte Valley (9-1) built a 4-0 lead before Matt Jermain even took the mound. Senior Tyler Vongkhamchanh provided the final RBI of the inning with a single.
Vongkhamchanh is new to the team this season after transferring and sitting out last season. The senior manned second base in Osborn and is hitting .321 this season.
“Everyone on our team can play at a high level,” Jermain said. “We have 14 good baseball players. We can all play.”
In the first two innings, Jermain allowed the first two batters to reach, but was able to work out of it each time. His off-speed pitches helped him work out of jams.
“I’ve been struggling with that pitch in the past,” Jermain said of his breaking ball. “It kinda clicked tonight and I think that will help me gain confidence for the next games ahead.”
Platte Valley’s defense shined behind Jermain. The best defensive play of the day came with two on and no outs in the second inning with shortstop Memphis Bliley ranging to his left and making a throw across the infield for an out.
“It takes a lot of pressure off you, knowing that you have a good defense behind you,” Jermain said. “It lets you know that you don’t have to do everything, you can rely on them to do a lot for you.”
Another of the new players on the roster contributed in the third inning with freshman third baseman Landon Wiederholt picking up a 2-out RBI single to increase the lead to 5-0.
Wiederholt knocked in a second 2-out run in the fifth inning to stretch the lead to 6-0.
“Just having confidence,” Wiederholt said, has been his key to success. “Having my teammates cheer me on and have confidence in me.”
Four-straight hits after two walks in the sixth inning broke the game open for Platte Valley. Bliley, Wyatt Miller, Brandon McQueen and Vongkhamchanh each knocked in runs during the hit streak.
The lead was eventually stretched to 13-0 before the WildCards got out of the inning. Miller closed the game for Platte Valley with a scoreless sixth inning.
Jermain finished with five innings, five hits, four walks and seven strikeouts and got the win on the mound.
“I felt a lot better than I have in past games, I kinda found my stride,” Jermain said. “That translated to just just throwing strikes and letting the defense take care of anything I couldn’t.”
Vongkhamchanh and Jermain each had two hits in the game.
Platte Valley will test itself on Friday with a home game against West Platte.
“I think we are developing real well,” Jermain said. “I think we are finding where everyone is best at right now and I think we are finding everybody’s strengths. I think we are doing a good job of utilizing those strengths.”
Platte Valley 13, DeKalb 1
Platte Valley earned a 13-1 victory over DeKalb last Thursday in Guilford. It was a five-inning game with Platte Valley building a 13-0 lead after four innings.
Memphis Bliley threw four innings of one-hit baseball. He struck out 10 and allowed his first walk of the season. For the season, Bliley has a 0.266 ERA, 62 strikeouts and one walk in 26 1/3 innings.
Bliley also led the offense by going 2-for-3. This season, the junior is batting .541.
Wiederholt also had two hits.
“We just want to try and win districts and make it all the way,” Wiederholt said.