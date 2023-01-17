Maggie

Platte Valley junior Maggie Collins goes to the basket against Northeast Nodaway on Tuesday in Conception Junction. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley’s 54-14 win over the Northeast Nodaway Bluejays has become the norm for Platte Valley since its overtime loss to Class 2 No. 1 Tipton one month ago. In the seven games since, the defending state champions have won by an average margin of 35 points per game.

“They’re competitors and they’ve come in and bought in to high goals,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pederson said. “They’ve got high expectations for themselves and each other, and that’s the leadership on the team holding each other accountable.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags