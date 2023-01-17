CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley’s 54-14 win over the Northeast Nodaway Bluejays has become the norm for Platte Valley since its overtime loss to Class 2 No. 1 Tipton one month ago. In the seven games since, the defending state champions have won by an average margin of 35 points per game.
“They’re competitors and they’ve come in and bought in to high goals,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pederson said. “They’ve got high expectations for themselves and each other, and that’s the leadership on the team holding each other accountable.”
Platte Valley raced out to an 8-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game Tuesday night at Jefferson High School. The Bluejays’ lone basket in the first quarter came with 3:15 left in the quarter on a layup from Baylie Busby.
“I thought the start was going to be quite okay, but we missed that opening layup and felt bad for ourselves for a second and they took full advantage of that,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said.
The combination of Brylie Angle and Maggie Collins led Platte Valley to an 18-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Collins led the team with 19 points in the game and saw 12 of those points come in the first eight minutes. Angle made two of her three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Collins and Angle gave way to their teammates early in the second quarter. Sarah Langford opened the quarter with a 3-pointer and five points total in the first minute and a half.
Aubrey Mattson scored four points in the first two minutes and Christina Turpin added the last basket of a 21-0 run for Platte Valley. Dalanie Auffert’s basket with 3:49 left in the half broke Northeast Nodaway’s almost eight-minute run without scoring.
“We’ve been working on our press defense a lot and that has helped us kick start our games like they have been recently,” Brylie Angle said.
Angle’s third 3-pointer of the game gave Platte Valley a 32-4 lead with 2:26 left in the half. Collins added three points and Turpin’s second score of the quarter pushed the Platte Valley lead to 37-5 at halftime.
Auffert was the lone bright spot for the Bluejays Tuesday night with 10 points in the loss. The Northeast Nodaway junior led an offense that came into the game short-handed.
“Kids like her and Baylie Busby are going to give you everything they have and if it’s not enough that night, you can’t really be mad at them,” Saxton said. “I appreciate their growth and effort. Hopefully we can learn from this and try to move on very quickly and hopefully they have very short memories.”
The now 9-6 Bluejays will host 10-7 Mound City on Friday night in Ravenwood. The Panthers are coming off of a 60-32 win over Stewartsville-Osborn.
Platte Valley will travel to Hopkins on Friday to take on the 7-8 North Nodaway Mustangs. The Mustangs are coming off of a 43-40 loss to Nodaway Valley.
“We’ll talk about matchups and spend the next couple of days trying to pick up on the strengths of their team,” Pederson said. “When we talk about opposing players, I expect everyone on the team to know the different strengths of the other team’s players.”
There will be heavy focus on North Nodaway senior Jacquelyn Cline. The senior guard is averaging 14 points a game this season. It’s a matchup that the Platte Valley guards are excited for.
“I think it’ll be a pretty good matchup and I’m excited to play them,” Angle said.