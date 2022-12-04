Wiederholt

Platte Valley's Landon Wiederholt scores on Saturday against Princeton in Albany. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

ALBANY, Mo. — It’s been three years since the Platte Valley boys team last won a tournament. That long streak came to an end on Saturday as Platte Valley defeated the Princeton Tigers 77-49 in the championship game of the Albany Tournament.

“We’ve talked a lot about goals and one thing that these seniors talked about is that they were freshmen when we won the North Platte Tournament,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “They want to do well in tournaments, so we wanted to put ourselves in position to play for championships and then when we get there, hopefully we can be successful.”

