ALBANY, Mo. — It’s been three years since the Platte Valley boys team last won a tournament. That long streak came to an end on Saturday as Platte Valley defeated the Princeton Tigers 77-49 in the championship game of the Albany Tournament.
“We’ve talked a lot about goals and one thing that these seniors talked about is that they were freshmen when we won the North Platte Tournament,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “They want to do well in tournaments, so we wanted to put ourselves in position to play for championships and then when we get there, hopefully we can be successful.”
Platte Valley jumped on the Tigers early in Saturday’s win with a bombardment of 3-pointers. Platte Valley made six 3-pointers in the first quarter with three of them coming from junior Alex Mattson.
“We just really started clicking,” Mattson said. “We haven’t been playing with the football boys long, so we had a couple mental errors to clean up. But we really just started meshing together.”
That meshing led to a 27-point first quarter for Platte Valley. Memphis Bliley made two 3-pointers and Matt Jermain added another. Justin Miller took care of most of the points inside the paint, scoring seven points in the first quarter.
Princeton had its best run of the game to start the second quarter. The Tigers opened with a 7-2 run that cut the lead to 13. Platte Valley’s response was an 8-0 run over the ensuring two minutes and 15 seconds.
Princeton could only trade baskets with Platte Valley after its run. The two teams combined for just 12 points over the final three minutes. Platte Valley took a 45-22 lead into halftime.
Platte Valley opened the second half with a 15-6 run over the first four minutes of the third quarter. The tournament champions took their foot off the gas after taking the 60-28 lead in the third quarter.
Platte Valley outscored its three opponents by 111 points in the tournament. Mattson led the team with 27 points, Jermain was second with 15 and Bliley finished with 14 points.
“It’s crazy, I feel like we have 10 or 12 guys that could play varsity anywhere in this conference,” Mattson said. “When you do that in practice, it makes you better so everybody has confidence that they’re going to score. We have so many options, so many shooters that it just makes it super easy for everybody.
“They want to win; everybody wants to win. We’re all bought in and everybody is pushing each other.”