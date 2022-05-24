GUILFORD, Mo. — Neither Jefferson nor South Nodaway have ever earned a state trophy in baseball. Now the Platte Valley co-op is just one win away from its first one. Platte Valley (17-2) advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 10-1 win over district 15 champion Princeton on Monday in Guilford.
“It is pretty exciting,” Platte Valley sophomore Brandon McQueen said. “We are focused on this next game, but hopefully we are going to Springfield in a week.”
For Platte Valley, a key to the game was to not overlook the Tigers for the potential of three more games this season. Platte Valley beat Princeton 12-2 in the regular season with their No. 3 pitcher Matt Jermain, so they came into Monday’s game as a heavy favorite.
“Princeton won their district — we couldn’t overlook them,” Platte Valley junior Wyatt Miller said. “We beat them 12-2 in the regular season and we couldn’t let that control what happened in this game.”
Coach Zach Dyer wasn’t worried about his team being overconfident though with just 16 Class 1 teams left in the state. He likes where his team’s mindset is at.
“I have a fun group of guys that I get to come and coach every single day,” Dyer said. “You always try to play that fine line between having too much confidence and also just coming out and having fun.”
Miller got the start on the mound for Platte Valley and opened the first inning with a 1-2-3 frame and a pair of strikeouts.
Princeton’s Talen Holt looked like he might match Miller’s 3-up, 3-down inning, but Memphis Bliley changed that with a 2-out double. After Miller walked, Landon Wiederholt and McQueen each singled and gave Platte Valley a 3-0 lead.
The depth of the Platte Valley lineup has changed its offense this season. Bliley (batting .500) and Miller (batting .392) are well-known run producers, but the next three batters in the order are Wiederholt, batting .344 as a freshman; McQueen, batting .344 as a sophomore; and Justin Miller, batting .343 as a freshman.
The young bats producing has risen the runs scored from 6.6 runs per game last season to 9.2 this year.
“You look one through nine, we have guys who can put the ball in play and are good hitters,” Dyer said. “It builds the confidence in Wyatt and Memphis that they don’t have to do everything and their teammates will pick them up when they need to.”
Princeton got a run back in the second inning, but the home team answered with a 5-run third inning and two more in the fourth to stretch the lead to 10-1. The fourth inning was highlighted by back-to-back-to-back run-scoring hits by Wiederholt, McQueen and Justin Miller.
Platte Valley was able to keep all its pitches available for the state quarterfinal at North Shelby on Wednesday. Wyatt Miller threw three innings and allowed just two hits with seven strikeouts. Bliley extended his no-hit innings streak to 13 — including all 12 of his postseason innings — with two scoreless frames. Jermain closed the contest with two scoreless innings.
“It is pretty fun out there honestly,” McQueen said of playing behind his pitchers. “Sometimes it is boring when you don’t get any action. Our pitchers are pretty good so it is pretty fun.”
At the plate, McQueen led the attack with a 4-for-4 game with four RBI. Wiederholt, Justin Miller and Trevor Weir each had two hits.
“Just go up there and hit it,” McQueen said of his approach.
Wyatt Miller had an interesting stat line with a 0-for-0 day and four walks.
Platte Valley will travel to Shelbyville to play North Shelby on Wednesday with the game time yet to be announced. The Raiders (12-3) knocked off Green City on Monday night, 5-1, behind a 2-hit complete game by Casey Shockley. Shockley also had two of the team’s five hits.
“Our bats are going to have to step up, play good defense and we will be fine,” McQueen said.
With Shockley unavailable for Wednesday, the Raiders are likely to pitch Robert Uhlmeyer, who pitched their district championship game against Knox County. Uhlmeyer gave up 10 runs in three innings with seven hits and seven walks, but was 4-for-5 at the plate and hit the game-winning home run in the sixth inning of the 13-11 victory.
“We gotta keep practicing hard and hitting the ball well,” Wyatt Miller said.