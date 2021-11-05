BARNARD, Mo. — One of the blueprints for success in football is to limit the big plays and turnovers, and capitalize when given the opportunity to make big plays. That was the recipe for success for Platte Valley in Friday’s 70-34 win against the North Andrew Cardinals.
“Our kids came into this game with the same attitude, the same thing I say every week,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said. “We take each play and we play as hard as we can, fundamentally sound. Our kids tonight did such a great job and took pride in playing the gaps right. Their (North Andrew’s) coach complimented us on how our kids don’t get out of their gaps. They play the correct way, they play low, they play hard, and they play fast.”
Low, hard and fast is an accurate summation of the Platte Valley attack. After back-to-back bruising runs by senior Hayden Ferry, all-conference tailback Carter Luke took the third play from scrimmage 35 yards for a quick touchdown.
Platte Valley then forced the Cardinals into a quick punt, and repeated the steps for another quick score, this time by junior back Jaxon McCrary who found the end zone from 24 yards out, making the score 14-0.
North Andrew, the number seven seed in an extremely talented district bracket, would not go down without a fight. Freshman quarterback Braxon Linville capped off a long drive for the Cardinals with a 6-yard scamper.
Platte Valley kept the pressure on, which was a point of emphasis.
“In the first half, we knew we had to come out of the gates on these guys.” Coach Silkett pointed out. “The second half had some crazy plays, but we knew what we could do offensively, we knew we could pound the ball and that’s what we do. We just keep punching. We are fighters.”
The following drive from Platte Valley featured more ground game from Luke, but Ferry was the one who found the end zone on the ground, making the score 22-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Platte Valley’s defensive discipline was on display on the following North Andrew drive, when Linville tried to find his receiver on a double move, and Luke was waiting for the easy interception.
“We stuck to our game plan, one play at a time, and we just took it to them. That’s what we did,” Luke said. “We watched a lot of film, so I stayed in my zone and it came right to me tonight.”
Luke took the handoff on the following play for 52 of his 220 rushing yards and the second of his four touchdowns on the night.
Not to be outdone, Ferry had an impressive interception and 55 yard return for a touchdown, which he also credited to his coaching, and mindset.
“Just being in the right spot, that’s exactly what it was,” Ferry said. “I was determined to make the play and refused to be tackled. I feel like when you want it more than they do, it helps a lot.”
Ferry was the defensive standout for Platte Valley with over 15 tackles and the pick 6.
Platte Valley closed out the first half scoring when Aydan Blackford found senior wide receiver Wyatt Tobin in the back of the end zone for a 13-yard strike — making the score 46-6 going into halftime.
“I think we’re peaking at the right time for these playoffs.” Silkett said, “We’re anxious to get back next Friday night and see if we can win the matchup with East Atchison again.”
“It feels great, we’re impressing a lot of people, and I believe we’re impressing ourselves and playing with a lot of confidence going into these games,” Ferry said. “As long as we keep doing what we do, practice hard, keep getting the fundamentals right — we could go far.”
Platte Valley will host a rematch with the East Atchison Wolves, who they upset earlier this season for the only loss on the year for the Wolves.