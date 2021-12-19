KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The unbeaten Platte Valley girls traveled to the Hy-Vee Arena for a Saturday afternoon matchup with the previously-unbeaten Wellington-Napoleon Tigers. The Tigers are ranked second in Class 2 while Platte Valley is first in Class 1.
Last season’s Class 2 runner up Wellington-Napoleon featured twin guards Ayden and Bree Shannon, who are both committed to William Jewell College. Platte Valley came into the matchup riding a 37-game win streak, going back through last season’s Class 1 State Championship season.
“Having a chance to play Maryville last week kind of helped with this game,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen. “Because the teams are similar, but they are also different.”
Platte Valley opened the game in a familiar fashion, with Jaclyn Pappert and Maggie Collins exchanging buckets in a low-scoring first quarter that would set the tone for the defensive matchup that was to come. Kayley Hauber added a layup and the quarter ended 11-7 with Platte Valley leading.
The discipline and maturity of Platte Valley was on full display in the second quarter, which saw Collins pour in five more of her game-high 18 points. The stifling half-court defense of Platte Valley held the Tigers to just five points in the second quarter and after a Brylie Angle 3-pointer and layup. Platte Valley had extended its halftime lead to 25-12.
The start of the second half saw Platte Valley extend the lead to 18 points on buckets by Pappert, Collins and Angle, but the skilled Shannon guards were not going to go away that easily.
"They are a really good team with really good players,” Pedersen said. “So we’ve kind of expected them to make a run. We talk about good teams are going to go on runs, but better teams answer that.
“They switched to a zone, we missed a few shots and they got second and third chance opportunities. We were getting a stop but not getting the rebounds. So we weren’t closing that defensive possession with a rebound. Ultimately they went on a run but I felt like we answered it.”
Answer the run was an understatement. After the end of the third, with the score 32-26, Platte Valley turned up the defensive pressure and buried the Tigers. Collins, Pappert, and Angle combined for 12 of the 14 Platte Valley fourth-quarter points, while allowing just one point to the Tigers, making the final score 46-27.
The game featured just five Platte Valley players cracking the scoring column, with Collins leading the way, followed by 12 from Angle, 10 from Pappert, 4 from Hauber and 2 from Aubrey Mattson. In a game that featured some statistical anomalies for the Platte Valley squad, perhaps the most interesting was only making two 3-point shots.
"I’m proud of all the girls,” Pedersen said. “We’ve got to keep pushing ourselves and I feel like we’ve continued to get better and keep growing. That’s a tribute to the girls in practice pushing each other and working hard. We’ve got to keep that mindset and keep improving.”