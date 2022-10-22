TARKIO, Mo. — The 275 Conference Championship was on the line in Tarkio as Platte Valley traveled to undefeated East Atchison.
The first quarter was a stalemate where both defenses pitched a shutout.
East Atchison’s Jarett Spinnato intercepted Platte Valley’s Aydan Blackford first pass in the second quarter. On the ensuing Wolves drive, East Atchison drove the ball down to the Platte Valley 36-yard line. Blake Simmons rolled out to the right and overthrew his intended receiver.
Blackford took advantage, snagging the interception and taking it to the house. Blackford connected with Justin Miller for the conversion and Platte Valley went up 8-0.
“Coach (Dallas) Giedd on defense always preaches us to stay to our keys and eventually we will make a play,” Blackford said on the interception.
East Atchison went three-and-out on the next drive and a 10-yard punt set up the Platte Valley offense up at the Wolves 25-yard line. A few plays later, Carter Luke took a fourth-and-two handoff around the left edge for a 17-yard touchdown. Luke converted the two-point try as well, Platte Valley went into halftime leading 16-0.
“It feels great to get back on this field with this great team,” Luke said. “We came in and we really wanted to get this win to get this 275 Conference title.”
The Wolves would not go away quietly. East Atchison orchestrated a six-minute drive to start the second half. The drive was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Blake Simmons to Braden Graves. Graves converted the two-point try to make it a 16-8 game.
Platte Valley’s offense failed to get a first down and a bad snap on the punt resulted in a safety. Platte Valley held on to a 16-10 lead, but had to kick the ball back to the Wolves.
East Atchison drove back into Platte Valley territory, but a strip sack by Trevor Weir and fumble recovery by freshman Andy Mattson ended the Wolves threat.
Three plays later, Luke scored his second touchdown of the game. Blackford connected with Miller again on the conversion and Platte Valley extended the lead to 24-10.
On the next East Atchison drive, the Wolves got down to the six-yard facing a fourth-and-goal.
Simmons delivered a strike to Owen Derosier between two defenders to make it a one-score game. The Graves run for two failed and Platte Valley still led 24-16.
East Atchison got the ball back at the Platte Valley 11-yard line after a short punt. The Platte Valley defense stood tall and held the Wolves out of the end zone.
“Put your head down and go,” senior Trevor Weir said on the mindset for the last couple of defensive stands. “Get to that ball.”
Carter Luke ran for 71 yards on two carries on the next drive and scored his third touchdown of the night to put Platte Valley up 30-16.
The Wolves final drive was ended by an interception by Brandon McQueen, securing the first 275 Conference Championship in Platte Valley football history.
Jarrett Spinatto finished the game with 109 yards of total offense for the Wolves. Blake Simmons threw for 105 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Carter Luke led the way for Platte Valley with 17 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
Both teams will have a bye next week before starting district play on November 4.