CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — The Platte Valley boys had a Senior Night game with no seniors on Monday night. The lack of seniors on the team is a testament to the young talent which has a 13-7 record this season and has earned the second seed in Class 1, District 16.
With a young team, Platte Valley hopes it is still growing and improving as the season goes on. The team was dealt adversity the last two weeks, losing 3-of-4 games to West Platte, North Andrew and Mound City.
This past week, Platte Valley has responded with a pair of blowout wins including Monday night’s 67-33 victory over North Harrison.
“I thought we responded okay,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “We just have to get our confidence back a little bit. Some of those games, we didn’t shoot as well as we had, but a lot of that is due to defense. That has kinda carried over a little bit.”
Platte Valley started fast with a Memphis Bliley 3-pointer giving his team a 12-4 lead. The margin was 21-11 at the end of the first quarter.
North Harrison made the first shot of the second quarter to cut the margin to eight points, but the rest of the quarter belonged to the home team with a 20-2 run going into halftime. Defense triggered the offense for Platte Valley as steals led to transition points.
“When we get those steals and we can just turn it around and go get a layup, those are a key part to winning,” Bliley said.
The 41-15 halftime lead grew in the third quarter as Platte Valley controlled the rebounding battle led by junior center Wyatt Miller.
“We are undersized, so we all crash in and get as many rebounds as we can,” Miller said.
Platte Valley took a 58-26 lead into the fourth quarter which grew on 6-straight points from Brandon McQueen and Lane Acklin.
Acklin and McQueen led a bench effort that resulted in 13 points. Jermain has felt more and more comfortable this season turning to the youth on his bench for bigger minutes.
“Lane and Justin Miller, they are both young kids and they are both gaining a lot of confidence,” Jermain said. “Lane does a lot of good things defensively and is gaining some confidence offensively. Lucas Terry plays a little bit and it sure helps when those guys can give us some quality minutes. They’ve done a really good job of that.”
The bench has helped the starters stay fresh as well.
“It is nice to get a break,” Platte Valley sophomore Alex Mattson said. “People are working hard in practice, earning more playing time. That just makes us harder to beat.”
Matt Jermain led Platte Valley with 16 points, while Bliley had 15 points and Miller had 11. Mattson had eight points, Acklin had five, Carter Luke had four, Lucas Terry and McQueen had three each, and Justin Miller had two.
“All year long, I thought we’ve moved the ball really well,” Tim Jermain said. “We just have the confidence that if I hit the open teammate, they are going to hit me. We did a great job of playing together.”
Platte Valley will look to continue building on Tuesday at Union Star and Thursday at Albany.
“We practice hard and play all these games to make us do well in districts,” Bliley said. “I’m ready for Mound City.”