ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Two of the top basketball teams in the state met at Saturday’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic and both Platte Valley (21-3; No. 3 in Class 1) and Bishop LeBlond (24-1; No. 1 in Class 2) came away from LeBlond’s 46-41 win more prepared to spend the next month chasing a state championship.
The Eagles were red-hot from 3- point range against the bigger Platte Valley team and built a 21-6 second-quarter lead with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Shae Lewis, Kyla Conard and Katie Beam. Lewis hit another 3-pointer to expand the margin to 24-7.
“They put five players on the floor who can score in different ways, so give them a lot of credit,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “We let them have too many second-chance opportunities and some of those 3s came off offensive rebounds. They are a solid offensive rebounding team. It is hard enough to stop them. But when you give them multiple chances on a trip, then it becomes really difficult.”
Platte Valley began to claw back into the game on the strength of their post presence, namely junior 2-time All-State post Maggie Collins. Collins rattled off 9-straight points for Platte Valley, but as the second half commenced, LeBlond had answers — mainly 3-point answers.
“Today definitely showed that we do have grit,” Collins said. “We are not going to quit no matter what — no matter how far behind, we are just going to play our game, keep our heads and do what we do.”
LeBlond senior Tatum Studer responded to Collins’ run with a 3-pointer.
Platte Valley trimmed the margin to 33-23 in the third quarter after a Kayley Hauber free throw, but Lewis answered with a 3-pointer and after Collins scored again in the post, Lewis nailed her fourth 3-pointer of the game.
Lewis added a fifth 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter as the lead expanded to 44-27. Lewis finished with 15 points — all 3-pointers. Collins picked up the assignment on Lewis and made sure her drives were stymied, but the Eagle senior found her outside stroke.
“Maggie is definitely capable of guarding a player like that,” Pedersen said. “The way they use Shae Lewis is, she might bring the ball up the floor for them and other times you see them she is in the post. She is just a player that doesn’t really have a true position. Maggie is very capable of moving her feet, I think she has proven that.
“This might be one of the first times that she has had to deal with a bunch of ball-screens in that position because they were setting ball-screens for Shae Lewis. That was something new for her.”
Platte Valley charged back in the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run which included five points from Collins and a 3-pointer by All-State guard Brylie Angle. That 3-pointer was Platte Valley's only one of the day on an uncharacteristically bad shooting day. LeBlond finished the day with 10 3-pointers.
“They are great shooters,” Angle said. “Shae, I think she had a lot.”
A Collins free throw brought her team within 44-36 with 1:30 left and Platte Valley’s full-court press was in full effect against the Eagles. Pedersen says he wishes he’d have turned up the pressure earlier.
“It is probably one of those that if I had to go over and do it again, I probably would have set the tone early in the game by pressing,” Pedersen said. “That is just a bad decision on my part because I felt like maybe it seemed we played more aggressively overall whenever we were back in that mode.”
The 2-time defending state champions ran out of time as they closed the game with a 14-2 run, but ended up five points short.
“Our press really just helps to add to the intensity of the game,” Collins said. “We put it in at a crucial moment in that game — when we needed that fire. I think that is what the press really provides for us.”
Collins led all scorers with 22 points. Angle finished with nine while Sarah Langford had three, Maleeah Bliley, Aubrey Mattson and Hauber each had two, and Tina Turpin had one.
“Shooting is a lot of confidence,” Pedersen said. “And we didn’t have much confidence today.”
For LeBlond, Lewis had 15, Studer had 11, Beam had nine, Kaleigh Ziesel had six and Conard had five.
Platte Valley wraps up its regular season this week with a road trip to North Harrison on Tuesday before hosting Albany on Thursday.