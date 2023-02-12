PV Maggie.jpg
Platte Valley junior Maggie Collins goes up for a layup on Saturday in St. Joseph.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Two of the top basketball teams in the state met at Saturday’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic and both Platte Valley (21-3; No. 3 in Class 1) and Bishop LeBlond (24-1; No. 1 in Class 2) came away from LeBlond’s 46-41 win more prepared to spend the next month chasing a state championship.

The Eagles were red-hot from 3- point range against the bigger Platte Valley team and built a 21-6 second-quarter lead with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Shae Lewis, Kyla Conard and Katie Beam. Lewis hit another 3-pointer to expand the margin to 24-7.

