ROSENDALE, Mo. — Monday evening’s matchup between Platte Valley and the North Andrew Cardinals showcased two teams that should find themselves in contention for district titles. The two teams looked every bit of that in a game that needed nine innings and multiple lead changes for Platte Valley to remain undefeated after leaving Rosendale with a 10-9 win.
Platte Valley won its first four games of the season by a combined 36 runs. The softball has been a little tighter for Platte Valley over the last week with Monday’s win being its third-straight one-run win.
“They’re resilient,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said. “We came back against West Platte after being down 7-0, then DeKalb played a heck of a game against us. For North Andrew to come back and hit us like they did and for us to never give up — they’re just resilient and they never give up.”
Platte Valley took the game’s first lead in the top of the first with a two-out home run from Kali Redden. The visitors made the most of their outs in the win, scoring seven of their 10 runs with two outs.
After pitching a mostly clean first inning, Delaney Wolf moved Emalee Langford into scoring position with a single in the top of the second. Mackenzie Swinford then pushed the lead to two with a groundout to first, scoring Langford.
North Andrew led off the bottom of the second with back-to-back singles from Kelsey Rathbum and Gracie Wilmes. The momentum quickly subsided for the Cardinals after a line drive to Brylie Angle turned into a double play.
Maggie Collins led off the third inning with a line drive to the centerfield fence. Angle grounded out to short, but the throw allowed Collins to advance to third. Redden added to her RBI total with a sacrifice fly to left field.
The first big momentum swing came for North Andrew in the bottom of the third. Aspen Sybert reached on an error to begin the inning, then Wolf walked the second batter of the inning. Wolf’s day appeared to be over after that as she gave way to Maleeah Bliley.
“It was definitely a different mindset today,” Wolf said. “I knew that I had to start, then I had to trust Maleeah (which I did). Then I knew I had to come back in for my team and I came back even stronger.”
After retiring the first batter, the Cardinals saw 6-straight batters reach base with three hits and three walks. Bliley forced a fly out to left to end the run, then walked Tiegan Miller, scoring North Andrew’s sixth run of the inning.
Platte Valley’s streak of innings scored carried into the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Wolf.
“The offense had to battle,” Deen said. “We started that first inning with a run, and then scored one an inning. A lot of times that’s okay, but they scored six and we had to battle back — but no one gave up.”
The Cardinals added to the lead in the bottom of the fourth that began with a walk, two singles, and a second walk that scored a run. North Andrew added two more runs in the fourth before Deen brought Wolf back in to pitch.
Wolf allowed an RBI single to Emma Curran, giving the Cardinals a 9-4 lead. Wolf retired the next two batters and held the Cardinals to just four hits over the final five innings.
“I was still locked in, but then I kind of had to come back and get really locked in and work even harder than I did in the first part of the game,” Wolf said.
North Andrew starter Katryna Warren held Platte Valley to five runs through six and two-third innings Monday night, but it was the final out that eluded the Cardinals starter.
Swinford led off the top of the seventh with a single, but a fielder’s choice quickly gave Platte Valley one out with a runner on first. Collins moved Kenzie Redden to second with her third hit of the night, but again the next batter grounded into a fielder’s choice.
As they did throughout the game, Platte Valley was best from the batter’s box with two outs. Redden started the rally with a blooper that landed between second base and the pitcher’s circle.
Bliley kept it rolling with a single to left field, scoring Collins. Warren walked in the next run, cutting the North Andrew lead to two. Langford completed the rally with a two-run double to center field.
Tina Turpin drove in the game-winning run on a fielder’s choice in the top of the ninth. The Cardinals could only muster a single in the bottom of the ninth.
Platte Valley finished with 15 hits, six of those hits were split between Collins and Redden. Turpin led the team with three RBI, while Kali Redden and Langford each finished with two.
Wolf pitched eight innings, striking out five and allowing just seven hits.
“I knew we had it in us to come back and get all the runs that we needed,” Wolf said.
Monday was just the beginning of a busy week for Platte Valley. Platte Valley will face Stewartsville-Osborn tomorrow, Albany on Thursday, and then will take part in the NCMC Tournament this weekend.
“When you’re coming back it gets really hard to take Delaney back out,” Deen said. “That was our choice and we’ll just have to adjust with five games this week.”