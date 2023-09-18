ROSENDALE, Mo. — Monday evening’s matchup between Platte Valley and the North Andrew Cardinals showcased two teams that should find themselves in contention for district titles. The two teams looked every bit of that in a game that needed nine innings and multiple lead changes for Platte Valley to remain undefeated after leaving Rosendale with a 10-9 win.

Platte Valley won its first four games of the season by a combined 36 runs. The softball has been a little tighter for Platte Valley over the last week with Monday’s win being its third-straight one-run win.

