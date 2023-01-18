CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — In a span of three and a half minutes, Platte Valley turned a close game with Northeast Nodaway into a 30-point lead. Platte Valley made 10 3-pointers in the first half Tuesday night at Jefferson High School and cruised to a 79-40 win over the Bluejays.
“When we get to shooting, it’s just such a fun atmosphere because if one of us is making, we’re always looking to get them the ball,” Platte Valley’s Memphis Bliley said. “If I’m not making them one night, then Matt (Jermain) is making them. When we’re both making them, we’re hard to stop.”
Bliley recorded two of his six 3-pointers of the first half in the first four minutes of the game. The two teams went back-and-forth over that span, but Platte Valley quickly turned an 8-5 lead into a 15-5 with three minutes left in the first.
Dylan McIntyre cut the lead to eight at 21-13 with a basket in the final seconds of the first quarter. But the snowball came early in the second quarter for the Bluejays, beginning with Bliley’s third 3-pointer of the game just 13 seconds into the quarter.
Bliley came right back on the next possession for another 3-pointer. Jermain made the first of his three second-quarter 3-pointers just 20 seconds later. From the 7:40 mark to the 3:24 mark of the second quarter, Bliley and Jermain combined for six 3-pointers.
“It showed in the second half that when those don’t go in, we have to recognize and start getting the ball back inside, but it’s a lot of fun when they shoot like that,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “They’re a really confident bunch but it’s a fine line between: we want them to stay confident and just make sure they take good shots, but when they take good shots, they shoot a pretty high percentage.”
Platte Valley matched the same run the girls’ team had in the game before to start the second quarter, scoring 21-straight over the first four minutes and a half minutes. Drew Dack finally got the Bluejays on the board with 3:03 left in the half.
“That’s a good team — that’s a freaking good team,” Northeast Nodaway coach David Kiene said. “If anybody doesn’t know that they do that to everybody. They put pressure on us and they never give up and they never quit.”
Platte Valley came just 13 points short of its full-game average with 55 points in the first half. McIntyre led Northeast Nodaway with 10 of the team’s 23 points in the first half.
The 3-point party ended at the half for Platte Valley but the lead stayed the same. Northeast Nodaway scored the first four points of the second half, but Platte Valley had an answer for almost every basket made by the Bluejays.
McIntyre led Northeast Nodaway with 22 points in the loss. Jermain said he was impressed with the way his defense handled one of the area’s top scorers.
“I thought Carter (Luke) individually did a good job of making it hard for him,” Jermain said. “We always say if you can make him go sideways, we can help you. It’s when you give up a straight-line drive that we struggle to help and I thought Carter did a great job of making him go sideways.”
The Bluejays fell to 4-8 on the year and hope that they can get back on track Friday when they host the Mound City Panthers (10-6).
“They had a good attitude tonight and they lost with dignity tonight,” Kiene said.
Bliley led Platte Valley with 18 points in the win. Junior Alex Mattson was second on the team with 15 points. Platte Valley will be back on the court Friday in Hopkins as they take on the North Nodaway Mustangs (3-10).
“I feel like we’re looking really solid right now, we just have to work on the little things and once we get the little things out of the way — we’re going to be really good,” Bliley said.