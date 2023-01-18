Luke

Platte Valley senior Carter Luke goes up for a layup against Northeast Nodaway on Tuesday in Conception Junction.

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — In a span of three and a half minutes, Platte Valley turned a close game with Northeast Nodaway into a 30-point lead. Platte Valley made 10 3-pointers in the first half Tuesday night at Jefferson High School and cruised to a 79-40 win over the Bluejays.

“When we get to shooting, it’s just such a fun atmosphere because if one of us is making, we’re always looking to get them the ball,” Platte Valley’s Memphis Bliley said. “If I’m not making them one night, then Matt (Jermain) is making them. When we’re both making them, we’re hard to stop.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags