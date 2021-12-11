CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley and Maryville’s girls basketball teams came into Friday night’s matchup with a combined 9-1 record and state rankings next to each of their names.
Maryville (4-2) is ranked No. 7 is Class 4 and only had a loss to unbeaten Chillicothe this season. Platte Valley (6-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class 1 and the owners of a 35-game winning streak after an undefeated state championship year last season.
The Spoofhounds were able to show how much potential they have this season by taking a lead on Platte Valley in the third quarter, but the top-ranked team in the state pulled away in the second half for a 44-28 win over the Hounds.
“It is always great for us to get pushed, because when we get pushed, we can just get better,” Platte Valley sophomore Maggie Collins said. “We learned from that first half.”
The first quarter began with Platte Valley’s All-State forward duo getting going with Collins feeding senior Jaclyn Pappert for a pair of easy buckets and a 4-0 lead.
Platte Valley senior Sam Terry answered a score from Maryville point guard Anastyn Pettlon with a free throw and a 3-pointer for an 8-2 lead.
To begin the second quarter, Platte Valley sophomore Brylie Angle scored a pair of buckets to extend the lead to 12-4 and it appeared as though Platte Valley was about to bury the Spoofhounds as it does so many opponents.
Maryville had other ideas though and after freshman Jalea Price and Collins traded scores, Maryville closed the half with a 7-0 run including a score by Alyssa Cunningham on a Rylee Vierthaler assist, a 3-pointer by Pettlon and Rylee Hornbuckle layup off a Pettlon feed.
“The first thing that I learned is the incredible heart that this team has,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “The way that they played every single possession with a ton of effort and a ton of fight just shows the type of character our kids have."
The run cut the margin to 14-13 at halftime and Vierthaler opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer for a 16-14 lead.
“It was a little different,” Pappert said. “Usually we don’t play in the second half, so it was fun to have that challenge to come back out and keep fighting.”
Platte Valley isn’t used to being behind in the second half, but for coach Tyler Pedersen, that is why he schedules Maryville. He wants a test that isn’t always available during conference play.
“That is why we have Maryville on the schedule, because they are a good program and we know we are going to get a good test,” Pedersen said. “We talk about that when you are in a game like this, good teams are going to go on runs and better teams answer those runs. And we did that in the second half. … We answered and that is what great teams do.”
The games within the game also provide tests for both sides. For Vierthaler and Collins, it is unlikely either gets the level of competition they gave each other the rest of the regular season.
“Maggie works extremely hard in the weight room and I can only imagine how hard Rylee works — I’m sure she is doing the same things,” Pedersen said.
For Platte Valley, when the team was tested, it turned to its senior leader and two-time All-State selection. After Vierthaler’s shot, Pappert scored the next nine points of the game — capped by a contested 3-pointer which put Platte Valley up 23-16.
“Jackie doesn’t shy away from the moment,” Pedersen said. “She has big play after big play, I can look back over the course of her career. She is a competitor.”
Pettlon answered with a 3-pointer, but Collins closed the quarter with back-to-back baskets for a 27-19 lead. Collins spoke of her matchup with Vierthaler following the game.
“It is always good to have a challenge, and Rylee is definitely a challenge,” Collins said. “We are a similar size and we play with similar aggressiveness. It is always good to, I guess, have to play against yourself.”
While the post players for Platte Valley owned the third quarter, it was the guards who stepped up in the fourth to put the game away. Senior Stephanie Turpin and knocked down a 3-pointer to increase the lead to nine.
Moments later, junior Sarah Langford answered a Vierthaler basket with a 3-pointer to trigger a 14-0 Platte Valley run which sealed the game.
“We were 50 percent from two and 42 percent from three — I’d take that any night,” Pedersen said.
Pappert led Platte Valley with 13 points while her partner in low-post punishment, Collins, added 12. Angle and Langford had six each while Terry had five off the bench.
Pettlon finished with 13 while Vierthaler had seven to pace the scoring for Maryville.
“We can look back at this game and things that Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee made us do defensively — we can point to that and say we have to have that same attention in some later games we play in,” Pedersen said.
Platte Valley will play Nodaway Valley at home on Tuesday while the Spoofhounds jump right back into action on Saturday when they play Park Hill at 3:30 p.m., at Benton in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic.