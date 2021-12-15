CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley’s 74-53 win over Nodaway Valley was a tale of two halves on Tuesday night in Conception Junction.
Late in the second quarter, Nodaway Valley sophomore Kayden Conn scored to put the Thunder (1-5) ahead 31-29. Platte Valley (4-3) retook the lead with a 5-0 run to close the half including four points from sophomore Alex Mattson.
“The 3-ball was flying tonight,” Platte Valley junior Memphis Bliley said. “Everyone was shooting well. We just kept making them. In the first half, they were making everything. In the second half it transferred and we started making a lot.”
Nodaway Valley senior Dawson Fast opened the second half with a basket to cut the lead to 34-33, but that is when Platte Valley completely took control of the game. Platte Valley center Wyatt Miller scored the next four points to jumpstart a 25-4 run the rest of the quarter.
“It was our defense,” Bliley said. “The first half, we weren’t really talking much. We were just out there playing. Our offense was going pretty well, but it wasn’t really translating into our defense. In the second half, we knew we needed to come out and play good defense so we could pull away.”
Miller scored 10 points during the run and had 16 points in the game. He was dominant in the rebounding battle throughout the game.
With Platte Valley starting four guards, the team relies on Miller to provide that physical presence in the paint.
“He is just getting better and better,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said.
Platte Valley finished with four players scoring in double figures. Bliley led the team with 18 points and hit four 3-pointers. Matt Jermain had three 3-pointers and 14 points. Mattson had 13 points.
“That is kind of what we’ve been missing,” Tim Jermain said. “I’ve always thought that it is a lot harder to guard when we have a balanced attack. I thought they did a good job of distributing the ball tonight.”
Transition powered a lot of Platte Valley’s points in the second half and Miller said that “effort and steals” were the difference after halftime and he made light of his contributions in transition.
“Most of the time, they are getting the steals and running back,” Miller joked. “I’m just staying back and having fun.”
Nodaway Valley was led by Conn with 15 points. Dawson Fast had 12, Bracxten Rohlmeier had 11 and Hunter Dawson had nine.
Nodaway Valley will face another tough test on Friday when they host Mound City (5-0) and Omaha commit Tony Osburn.
Platte Valley will go to the 12 Courts of Christmas event on Saturday to play Wellington-Napoleon (3-3) at 4 p.m.