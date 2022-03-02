ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Class 1 Sectional 8 Girls were in action from St Joseph’s Civic Arena in a matchup that saw Platte Valley, defending state champions, square off with the St. Joseph Christian Lions. Platte Valley kept its quest for back-to-back titles alive with a 53-40 victory.
The game started in familiar fashion for Platte Valley, with Brylie Angle hitting a 3-pointer on Platte Valley’s first possession. The Lions however, were ready for a fight, and came out with defensive pressure and intensity that kept the contest a back and forth affair.
After a pair of free throws for the Lions, Platte Valley was able to find sophomore Maggie Collins for the finish and the foul, making the score 6-2 early on. Another answer from St Joseph Christian came from the deep ball, but Platte Valley was there to answer with a Collins layup and a deep three pointer from Jaclyn Pappert, which pushed the margin to six points. The quarter buzzer saw the Platte Valley lead shrink to just four at 13-9.
A physical, defensive second quarter saw Platte Valley only crack the scoring column from Angle. She was able to connect for seven of her game-high 21 points in the quarter. When asked about her confidence to shoot, Angle credited her coach and the game plan in place,
“Coach Pedersen always makes it clear to us in practice that if your role on the team is to shoot, you’ve got the green light anytime you are even slightly open,” Angle said. “Everybody knows their role, and we know when we have the green light, we take it.”
Angle’s green light helped Platte Valley go into halftime with a three point lead at 20-17. Coach Tyler Pedersen shared his halftime words to his team.
“The biggest message is to just focus and do what we’ve practiced, relax and play some basketball,” Pedersen said. “Every possession matters, but ultimately what really helped us was we were able to put the press back on and score, and we got some quick ones in the press.”
After a pair of free throws pulled the score to within two for the Lions, the full-court press defense was able to give Platte Valley a quick run to start the second half. Following a 3-pointer from Pappert, Stephanie Turpin was able to secure the steal and find Pappert for another deep three.
Sarah Langford then made a play and stole the ball again, driving for a layup of her own and making the score 28-19.
Pappert and Angle both showed what makes them special players and keys to Platte Valley’s success, which doesn’t go unnoticed by Coach Pedersen.
“Brylie and Jaclyn are two special players, big-moment players, they’ve both got that,” Pedersen said. “In Brylie’s young career, she’s got some really big shots, and Jackie, I wouldn’t expect anything less for her, she’s that gamer who’s ready to step up. I’m really proud of her, because throughout the season she’s taken a little bit more of a passive role offensively, but she’s prepared and ready to hit big shots too.”
Knowing and stepping into your role has been a focus for Platte Valley all season, and the first game of sectionals proved it’s not just talk, but the team buys into one another.
“Just knowing our goals, knowing what we want to get accomplished,” Platte Valley senior Stephanie Turpin said. “It’s having the mindset that I’m going to do whatever I can to get that done. And if that means tonight I’m not scoring, and my job is rebounding and guarding their best shooter, I’m going to get that done tonight.”
Turpin did a lot of the dirty work all season and tonight was no exception. In a game that never got out of reach, many of the hustle plays were pivotal to success for Platte Valley, who took a 9-point lead into the final quarter at 35-26.
Pappert hit her fourth 3-pointer of the night and following a Collins layup, the lead was pushed to 13 points, but the Lions timely shooting kept the game in reach.
“They are a really good team, they run a lot of really nice stuff, but they were also hitting shots,” Pedersen said. “It seemed like any 15-footer we gave them that was open, they were knocking them down, so they have some players that require a lot of attention.”
Following another timely shot by the Lions, the final push of the game sealed the win for Platte Valley. Sam Terry hit a driving layup, followed by Collins connecting on free throws, an Angle three pointer, and a Fastbreak layup would balloon the final score to 53-40.
To go with Angle’s 21, Pappert added 14, Collins had 11, and Langford, Terry and Aubrey Mattson each had two for Platte Valley in the win.
“Every win this time of year is big,” Pedersen said. “I’m really proud of the girls, they battled and had to play four quarters against a really good team.”
Platte Valley advances to face Mercer on Saturday for a trip to Springfield.
“We enjoy this one for tonight, then tomorrow practice is a good thing this time of year, we get to practice and start prepping,” Pedersen said. “Mercer has kind of been on my radar a little bit, I’ve been hoping we’d get to play them. Defensively, they get a lot of ball-pressure on teams, so we’re going to have to handle the basketball. They do a lot of things right and they are well coached.”