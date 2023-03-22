After both Platte Valley teams took third in the state, they were rewarded on Wednesday with All-State recognition.
The Platte Valley girls placed two on the MBCA All-State team with juniors Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle. Both are repeat All-State players with Collins making it for the third time and Angle making it a second time.
Collins finished the season with a 16-point scoring average along with 9.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals.
Angle took on more of a playmaking role this year and finished with a 11.2 scoring average.
The boys team also had two All-State selections with senior Matt Jermain and junior Alex Mattson each making it for the first time.
Mattson finished with 14.9 points and 4.6 assists per game.
Jermain scored 12.4 points per game while racking up 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game. He shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range.
Class 1, All-District 16
Platte Valley had four players make the all-district team while Maggie Collins was the district’s Player of the Year. Sarah Langford and Aubrey Mattson joined Angle and Collins on the team.
Langford, one of the state’s best defensive players, finished with 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals this season. Mattson finished with averages of 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.
North Nodaway senior Jacquelyn Cline and Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby also made the all-district team. Cline averaged 16.9 pints per game this season while Busby had 15.4 points and 4.4 steals per game.
For the boys, Alex Mattson was named the Player of the Year while Platte Valley’s Tim Jermain was the Coach of the Year.
Alex Mattson, Matt Jermain and Memphis Bliley made the all-district team for Platte Valley. Bliley finished with 13.4 points per game while shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range.
Northeast Nodaway senior Dylan McIntyre and Worth County junior Tyler New also made the all-district team with McIntyre averaging 26.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and New averaging 24.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.
Class 2, All-District 16
Kayden Conn and Bracxten Rohlmeier made the all-district team for Nodaway Valley. Conn, a junior, averaged 15.9 points per game this year while Rohlmeier averaged 15.
For the girls, sophomores Ava Graham and Savanna Marriott made the team. Graham averaged 15.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while Marriott averaged 10.9 points.
Class 4, All-District 16
Spoofhound seniors Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon were all-district selections.
Vierthaler averaged 12.9 points per game on 41 percent 3-point shooting while Pettlon averaged 12.3.
For the boys, senior Caden Stoecklein, junior Derek Quinlin and sophomore Peyton McCollum were each selected.
Stoecklein finished with 14.4 points per game while Quinlin had 13.1 on 40 percent 3-point shooting and McCollum had 12.8 on 42 percent 3-point shooting.
All-MEC
Stoecklein, Quinlin and McCollum were all All-MEC selections while senior Keaton Stone was an honorable mention selection. Stone averaged 9.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
For the girls, Vierthaler and Pettlon were All-MEC selections while sophomore Jalea Price made the honorable mention list after averaging 8.8 points peer game on 38 percent 3-point shooting.
All-GRC
Worth County was represented on the All-GRC Western Division team with Tyler New getting first team honors, Kynah Steele making the second team and seniors Ali Brown and Levi Cassavaugh each making honorable mention.
Cassavaugh finished with 5.6 points and three assists per game.
Steele was at 8.5 points with 9.6 rebounds per game while Brown averaged 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
All-275 Conference
Platte Valley’s Alex Mattson, Matt Jermain and Memphis Bliley were joined by Northeast Nodaway’s Dylan McIntyre and Nodaway Valley’s Kayden Conn on the All-275 boys first team.
Platte Valley sophomore Justin Miller and Nodaway Valley senior Bracxten Rohlmeier made the second team while North Nodaway’s Aydan Blackford made honorable mention.
On the girls team, Platte Valley’s Maggie Colins and Brylie Angle were joined on the first team by North Nodaway’s Jacquelyn Cline, Northeast Nodaway’s Baylie Busby and Nodaway Valley’s Ava Graham.
The second team included Nodaway Valley’s Sydney Marriott alongside Platte Valley’s Aubrey Mattson, Sarah Langford and Maleeah Bliley.
The honorable mention selections included Nodaway Valley’s Savanna Marriott, Northeast Nodaway’s Dalanie Auffert and North Nodaway’s Lauren Herndon.