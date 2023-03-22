BryMagz (1).jpg
Platte Valley juniors Maggie Collins, left, and Brylie Angle, right, hug following Platte Valley’s third-place win in Springfield.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

After both Platte Valley teams took third in the state, they were rewarded on Wednesday with All-State recognition.

The Platte Valley girls placed two on the MBCA All-State team with juniors Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle. Both are repeat All-State players with Collins making it for the third time and Angle making it a second time.

