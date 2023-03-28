23-03-30 PVNV Landon4.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley sophomore Landon Wiederholt slides in safely to the plate on Monday in Burlington Junction. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Memphis Bliley and Wyatt Miller have become well-known names not just in northwest Missouri, but across the state for their exploits on the baseball diamond. Through four games, Platte Valley (3-1) is showing that they are more than just their two All-State seniors.

The depth of the roster was on display in Monday night’s 11-1 6-inning victory over 275-rival Nodaway Valley (0-2) in Burlington Junction as Miller pitched the first two innings, but junior Alex Mattson and sophomore Tucker Klamm each came in for two innings after that and were just as dominant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags