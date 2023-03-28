BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Memphis Bliley and Wyatt Miller have become well-known names not just in northwest Missouri, but across the state for their exploits on the baseball diamond. Through four games, Platte Valley (3-1) is showing that they are more than just their two All-State seniors.
The depth of the roster was on display in Monday night’s 11-1 6-inning victory over 275-rival Nodaway Valley (0-2) in Burlington Junction as Miller pitched the first two innings, but junior Alex Mattson and sophomore Tucker Klamm each came in for two innings after that and were just as dominant.
“We’ve got two of the best pitchers in the state already with Miller and Memphis, but we’ve got plenty of guys — Matt, Tucker, Brandon — who have all started to throw a little more and have looked really good so far,” Mattson said.
Platte Valley held the Thunder to just two hits and did not allow a walk or earned run. Mattson and Klamm had all 12 of their outs come via strikeout.
It wasn’t just the pitching staff where the depth shined. Klamm and senior Trevor Weir batted in the No. 8 and No. 9 spots in the order on Monday and picked up five hits.
“It felt really good,” Weir said. “We all played as a team, played as one. The bats were really good today.
… We heard that they were going to be pretty decent and we just came out here with hot bats and hot hands, and we were just racking the runs up.”
Klamm and Weir have found themselves each in new roles this season as Weir has moved behind the plate as the team’s catcher. Klamm has taken a full-time role in the team’s lineup and started at third base before shifting to second base and eventually pitcher.
“It is hard on the knees,” Weir said with a smile. “But I like being in the action.”
Nodaway Valley pitcher Kayden Conn struggled with his command early in the game and hit Matt Jermain and Mattson to begin the game before walking Bliley to fill the bases. Conn induced a popup for the first out, but Wiederholt picked up an RBI single and Brandon McQueen — who is 7-for-12 at the plate through four games — knocked in two more runs with a liner up the middle.
Nodaway Valley started the game strong with a single from freshman catcher Cooper Snodderly. It was the first career hit for Snodderly and his coach Mike Hollingsworth expects many more to come.
“Cooper is a really smart player,” Hollingsworth said. “I always feel, personally as someone who played catcher, that a catcher should know the strike zone better than anybody. …I feel like that if we can start the game off with a catcher who might have a feel for the strike zone better than anybody, then that is a good spot to be in.”
Miller pitched around the leadoff knock with a strikeout and a pair of groundouts.
“The pitchers did really well,” Weir said. “They were all hitting their spots."
Platte Valley piled on in the second inning with singles by Weir and Mattson setting the table for a Bliley rocket to find the gap in left-center for a 2-run double. Three more walks in the inning allowed the lead to grow to 7-0.
“It makes it easy when we get off to a hot start like that,” Mattson said. “Get some runs and come in in a really no-pressure situation. It is really just about going out there and having fun at that point. Trust your defense, don’t really try and focus on striking people out, but throw strikes and see what happens.”
Bliley picked up another RBI on a third-inning double, but the game began to settle in with Platte Valley’s bullpen dealing and Nodaway Valley relievers Wyatt Wakely and Blake Bohannon limiting the damage.
Weir picked up an RBI single in the fourth to extend the lead to 9-0. Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer used the fifth inning as an opportunity to get Mattson, Bliley and Miller a rest and pinch-hit for all three of his hitters in the middle of his order.
A double from Lane Acklin and a single by Klamm drove in two more runs in the sixth inning. Bohannon got the Thunder’s second hit of the game in the bottom of the sixth and scored on an error, but Klamm buckled down with two strikeouts to get the run-rule win in six innings.
Platte Valley has a district championship rematch on Tuesday when they host St. Joseph Christian before getting back into 275 Conference play on Monday when they host East Atchison. Nodaway Valley faces another big 275 test on Thursday with a road trip to Rock Port.
“We are starting to get into a groove,” Mattson said.
Platte Valley 11, Albany 1
Bliley homered and McQueen went 4-for-4 to highlight Friday’s 11-1 6-inning win over Albany.
Mattson and Wiederholt each had three hits while Justin Miller and Jermain had two each.
Miller pitched four shutout innings — allowing two hits and one walk while striking out eight. Wiederholt closed it out with two no-hit innings.
Auburn (Neb.) 11, Nodaway Valley 3
Tyler Gray, Lane Larabee and Preston Jenkins each had hits as the Thunder dropped the season opener last Thursday to Auburn 11-3.
Larabee pitched five innings and allowed six runs.
“Lane really pitched a good game at Auburn,” Hollingsworth said. “The score doesn’t show it, but we had four errors behind him. He actually pitched a pretty good game.”