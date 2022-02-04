HOPKINS, Mo. — Injuries and illness are a part of life, and they are a part of sports as well. However, sometimes missing a player seems to have the potential to side track a team.
The Platte Valley girls came into their contest against the North Nodaway Mustangs with some gigantic shoes to fill due to injury. Sophomore All-State post player Maggie Collins was missing from the lineup as well as back up post Aubrey Mattson — both due to illness.
Platte Valley senior Sam Terry made her first career start in Collins’ place in the 40-15 win over North Nodaway on Friday night in Hopkins.
“One thing we have to do as a team is know our role, but also be able to fill shoes whenever they need to be filled,” Terry said. “Each person stepped up in their own way, mine just happened to be in the starting lineup tonight.”
The starting lineup wasted no time realizing they needed to be aggressive from the jump. Senior point guard Stephanie Turpin started the scoring with a driving layup on the first possession of the game.
North Nodaway’s Lauren Herndon answered the first score with a jumper of her own in a first quarter that neither team was able to really find its offensive flow. Sarah Langford led all scorers with 14 points for Platte Valley.
“We obviously came into the game without two of our main post players with Maggie and Aubrey being gone, so I knew we were going to have to step up in some way because Maggie gets us a lot of points,” Langford said.
Brylie Angle was able to extend the first quarter lead to nine points with six points in the final minute of the first quarter. Herndon opened the second quarter for North Nodaway with a 3-pointer to pull the game to within six points at 13-7, but that was as close as the Mustangs would get. Langford poured in six points of her own in the second quarter to extend the lead to double digits before halftime.
“Coach Petersen told us to come out and play our game. We knew what we needed to step up and do, and we knew as a team we could do it,” Langford said.
The second half saw Platte Valley extend their lead even further and continue to dominate the rebounding battle, even without their two tallest players.
“Coach Petersen always tells us to play smart, play hard and play together,” Terry said. “We knew we were going to have to play aggressive because we weren’t going to have those put-back points that Maggie provides, but we didn’t play nervous though, because we have our team behind us.”
Platte Valley closed the game on a 21-6 run that saw eight players find the scoring column making the final 40-15. Along with Langford’s 14 points, Angle finished with 11 as the only Platte Valley players in double digit scoring totals. North Nodaway was led by Saryn Brown with six, Herndon with five and Jacquelyn Cline and Saylor Brown scoring just two a piece.
Platte Valley boys 66, North Nodaway 15
The Platte Valley boys finished the night in convincing fashion with a 66-15 victory over the Mustangs. High-pressure defense and fast-break points were the story of the night for Platte Valley.
Memphis Bliley again led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Matt Jermain with 12 and Wyatt Miller with 10.
Platte Valley was able to put the game away with an impressive 29-point second quarter that saw seven different players put up points. North Nodaway was led in scoring by Ethan Fry with seven points.