DEARBORN, Mo. – Platte Valley won its opening round game of the North Platte Invitational Tuesday night at North Platte High School. The Valley defeated a 2-win Mound City team 63-7 in what was the first step in accomplishing one of their goals coming into the season.
Platte Valley won just one of its three regular season tournaments last year and are now two wins away from sweeping its three tournaments this year.
“We always set goals at the beginning of the season and tournaments are always one of those things,” Platte Valley senior Malia Collins said. “They give us a good look into postseason and how we need to play to advance in those. Coming out on top in all of these tournaments is a big thing for us.”
Platte Valley’s start to Tuesday night’s game was lethargic. The Valley offense went two and a half minutes without a field goal against a team that allows 50 points per game. Junior guard Stephanie Turpin said the lack of crowd noise may have played a role in the offense’s slow start.
“The crowd noise usually gives us some energy, so not having them there may have slowed us down a bit,” Turpin said. “But we can play at our own pace and tonight we just went a little slower.”
Platte Valley had no issues slowing down the Panthers who scored just one point in the opening quarter. Midway through the first quarter, the Valley offense found its rhythm and finished the quarter with six different players combining for 18 points.
Freshman Maggie Collins played a large part in helping Platte Valley to a 38-point first half. After scoring two points in the first quarter, the freshman scored eight points in the second.
But Collins was not without support as Platte Valley received points from seven different players in the first half. Jaclyn Pappert and Paige West each finished with seven points at the end of the first half.
“This team is amazing and even when I’m not playing well, there is someone there to pick me up,” West said.
Platte Valley quickly turned to its bench early in the second half with the game firmly in hand. West said that these kind of games are good for those who don’t get as much playing time.
“It’s good letting our second and third string come in and help us,” West said. “Whenever we play an opponent that doesn’t match us, we get to see the others and how they work as a team.”
The Panthers came into Tuesday night’s matchup averaging 31 points per game, while the Platte Valley is allowing just 24 points per game and hasn’t allowed an opponent to score 40 points or more outside of its win over Maryville. The Valley defense will face a more difficult task on Thursday when they take on 10-5 North Platte in the semifinals.
“Tournaments are always huge for us, especially this one because we face a lot of teams that we don’t see a lot,” Turpin said. “This one is a huge one for us and hopefully we can come out with a win. We’re always going to compete in these tournaments and hopefully we can win them all.”