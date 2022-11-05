Weir
Platte Valley senior Trevor Weir bats down a pass by South Holt in Barnard on Saturday. 

 NICK TERRY/THE FORUM

BARNARD, Mo. — Platte Valley started its postseason run on Saturday with a 50-20 win over the South Holt Knights.

Platte Valley received the opening kick — and after a good return by Mason Richardson, were set up in good field position. Senior running back Carter Luke then took the first play of the game around the left edge for a 53-yard score. Luke missed time earlier in the season with an ankle injury, but looked especially sharp in his first few touches of the game.

