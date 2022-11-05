BARNARD, Mo. — Platte Valley started its postseason run on Saturday with a 50-20 win over the South Holt Knights.
Platte Valley received the opening kick — and after a good return by Mason Richardson, were set up in good field position. Senior running back Carter Luke then took the first play of the game around the left edge for a 53-yard score. Luke missed time earlier in the season with an ankle injury, but looked especially sharp in his first few touches of the game.
“Going into the playoffs last year we were set up and pretty healthy,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said. “Then we had some last-second things go wrong. Those are great situations to be in, when you can go in healthy.”
After a quick three and out by the Knights, Platte Valley took over near midfield. After a quick 12-yard run by Luke, senior Jaxon McCrary scampered in for a 24-yard touchdown, making the score quickly 14-0 in favor of the home team.
South Holt standout quarterback Kendall Noland was harassed all day by the strong Platte Valley pass rush, but was able to sustain a drive with a pair of quarterback runs for first downs. The Knights drove all the way inside the Platte Valley 10-yard line, using every second of the play clock, seemingly to slow down the Platte Valley offense. However, the defense answered and a dropped pass on fourth down gave Platte Valley the ball back.
On just the fourth offensive play for Platte Valley, Luke again exploded for a 74-yard touchdown run, making the score 22-0 midway through the first quarter.
Following a strip sack by sophomore Justin Miller, Platte Valley looked prime to take the game over, but fumbled on the drive giving the ball back to South Holt. The Knights took the ball and resumed their attempts to shorten the game by using clock, and had another sustained drive, following a long pass down to the Platte Valley 9-yard line. But once again the defense would step up, this time by way of an interception by junior defensive back Brandon McQueen.
Platte Valley would then drive the ball down the field on first down runs by junior quarterback Aydan Blackford and a roughing the passer penalty against South Holt. Luke had another long run, taking the ball 40 yards to the Knights 17-yard line. McCrary then took the ball to the 1-yard line where Blackford snuck in for a 28-0 lead.
The tactic for South Holt seemed to change, when they moved to a hurry-up style, spread offense.
“We have had some teams that want to spread you completely out and then sit and pass, most of the time we’re going to stop you, and we did most of the game,” Silkett said. “Most of the game we stopped them. They were running clock, to try and get through the game at a point.”
South Holt had some success through the air, but once again had their drive stall on an outstanding leaping play by senior end Trevor Weir, who batted down the fourth-down pass attempt by Noland. After the possession ended with a Platte Valley bobbled exchange on fourth down, Weir sealed the first-half shutout with an 11-yard sack, making the score 28-0 at the half.
The defensive performance continued early in the second half, even when needing to move to a rotation on the line, a performance that was not lost on Silkett.
“Today we had to pull in some guys to help with the pass rush,” the coach said. “We couldn’t get our footing, and as the field got a little more slick throughout the day, we had a little more trouble getting our speed on the line moving.”
Speed didn’t seem to be too much of an issue on the offensive side of the ball, as Platte Valley took over at midfield on their first possession of the second half, and following a short drive capped off by a 10-yard strike from Blackford to McQueen, found themselves with a 36-0 lead.
The Knights didn’t crack the scoring column until there were just nine seconds remaining on the third-quarter clock. The final quarter saw touchdown runs from Luke, Blackford, and McCrary, and made the score 50-20 at the final whistle.
“They did a good job and fought and kept giving us good things to come back and think about and work on,” Silkett said. “It was good for us. We got some good lessons and things to talk about on Monday and get our regular schedule going.”
Platte Valley will host Worth County Friday night at 7 p.m. in the District 4 semifinal.
“Worth County has speed and strength,” Silkett said. “Their players are strong. We’ve got to be ready to handle that kind of speed. We need to focus on being able to tackle in the open field. We pursue pretty well, but we have to work on open-field tackling.”