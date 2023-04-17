GUILFORD, Mo. — The Platte Valley baseball team has big goals this season, but the first championship that the 2022 Class 1 Fourth-Place Team has a chance to earn is the 275 Conference championship. They took over sole possession of first place in the conference on Monday with an 8-0 win over Stewartsville-Osborn.
The win paired with Northeast Nodaway’s 7-2 loss at South Holt made Platte Valley the final unbeaten team in conference play with a 5-0 league record and 9-2 overall mark.
“We know we gotta come prepared every game and not mess around, because any team can knock us off at any time,” Platte Valley sophomore Landon Wiederholt said. “It is baseball, so you never know what is going to happen.”
Just like last season, Platte Valley has leaned on its pitching and defense this season. Unlike last year though when they rode Memphis Bliley’s arm, it has been senior Wyatt Miller who has been the team’s leader on the mound this season as the team has worked Bliley back slowly.
“We talk about being a family,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “I know Wyatt has done a lot of the work, and last year, it was Memphis — but I think it is just a team effort. Brandon (McQueen) has come in and done really well. The innings that Memphis has gotten he’s been able to throw strikes. I think it has just been a great team effort.”
In the first inning, Miller was efficient with two strikeouts and a player reaching on an error, who Miller immediately picked off.
WildCard junior Skylar Chorpenning was nearly as good early with a strikeout to the area’s top hitter Alex Mattson, but Bliley drew a walk and Miller hit into a fielder’s choice. Wiederholt singled to get Carter Luke, who courtesy-ran for Miller, to third.
A wild pitch led to a race to the plate between Luke and Chorpenning — a race that Luke won easily for the game’s first run.
Miller and Chorpenning settled in from there with Wiederholt’s hit being the only one for either team through three innings.
“This year, we’ve cut down on errors, so that helps,” Miller said.
The WildCards (3-5; 3-2 275) upset bid fell apart in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Wiederholt doubled over the head of the left fielder.
“I was just being patient, and then waiting for my pitch,” Wiederholt said. “Then when I saw it, just put the bat on the ball and hope it goes somewhere good.”
The errors began there for the WildCards. The next four hitters for Platte Valley reached base without the ball leaving the infield. By the time the inning was over, Platte Valley led 6-0.
“We always talk about that one big inning,” Dyer said. “That one big inning is going to happen and we just keep that belief.”
Miller’s pitching day ended after four innings with one hit and two walks allowed along with 10 strikeouts. Brandon McQueen came in for the senior.
Wiederholt picked up his third hit of the game in the fifth inning and Miller came in to score on a balk and Wiederholt scored on a sac-fly from McQueen.
“Some days, some people aren’t going to have the best day, but I think we have multiple people who can hit the ball,” Wiederholt said. “It is a good thing to have other people who can step it up if other people are down that day.”
Platte Valley’s bullpen shut the game down with McQueen and Bliley combining for three shutout innings and four strikeouts. McQueen had two perfect innings and Bliley allowed just a walk in his inning.
It is the third-straight shutout for Platte Valley.
“Brandon has come in and now we are starting to get Memphis back, which is good,” Miller said.
Platte Valley hosts West Platte on Friday for a non-conference matchup before returning to 275 action on Monday when they host North Nodaway.
“When you put the ball in play a lot of times, good things happen,” Dyer said.
Platte Valley 3, Pattonsburg 0
Memphis Bliley and Wyatt Willer were dominant on Friday against Pattonsburg. Bliley worked three no-hit innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Miller pitched the final four innings with one hit and no walks along with five strikeouts.
Offensively, Miller had two hits while Bliley had a double and scored two runs.
Platte Valley 20, DeKalb 0
Eleven different players earned hits for Platte Valley in Thursday’s 20-0 win at DeKalb. The team posted 18 first inning runs.
Brandon McQueen, Lucas Terry and Brody Staples each pitched a shutout inning and combined for one hit allowed and three strikeouts.