Platte Valley senior Carter Luke slides into home safely on Monday in Guilford. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GUILFORD, Mo. — The Platte Valley baseball team has big goals this season, but the first championship that the 2022 Class 1 Fourth-Place Team has a chance to earn is the 275 Conference championship. They took over sole possession of first place in the conference on Monday with an 8-0 win over Stewartsville-Osborn.

The win paired with Northeast Nodaway’s 7-2 loss at South Holt made Platte Valley the final unbeaten team in conference play with a 5-0 league record and 9-2 overall mark.

