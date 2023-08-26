GRANT CITY, Mo. — Nine months ago, Worth County ended Platte Valley’s season in a 46-28 win at Barnard. Friday night, Platte Valley returned the favor with a 38-34 win in Grant City.
“Last year we had Trevor Weir and Carter Luke so we were a different type of team, going in tight more,” Platte Valley quarterback Aydan Blackford said. “In the first half we still did our base stuff, but we spread it out a little bit more and I think it showed getting Lane Acklin and Brandon McQueen involved and that opened stuff for us.”
Worth County started out hot, scoring on a Tyler New 30-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. Both offenses stalled out the next couple of drives until New connected with Grant McIntyre for a 14-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. The Tigers were up 14-0 and Platte Valley needed to put a drive together.
Blackford opened the drive with an 11-yard run. The next play, Mason Casner bursted into the open field on a 44-yard touchdown run, Platte Valley cut the Tigers lead to 14-8.
The Tiger offense was forced to punt. Blackford then went to work in the air. Blackford connected with Justin Miller for 21 yards and McQueen for an 18-yard touchdown. Platte Valley took a 16-14 lead with a minute left in the half.
Worth County’s offense caught fire again, New hit freshman Bo Collins over the middle of the field for a 21-yard gain. A couple plays later, New found McIntyre in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. The Tigers took a 20-16 lead into the half.
Platte Valley faced a third-and -ight on their opening drive of the third quarter. Coach Johnnie Silkett turned to Blackford.
“Not enough is said about Aydan,” Silkett said. “He truly is a field general. He is a great player, he had great runs tonight and he had some amazing passes down the field to get us going.”
Blackford rewarded Silkett’s trust and ran away from the Worth County defense for a 63-yard touchdown run to put Platte Valley ahead 24-20.
After missing the beginning of the following drive, New capped off the Tiger’s first drive of the second half with a diving 9-yard touchdown run. The Tigers recaptured the lead, 28-24.
Platte Valley’s first play of the next drive was a 41-yard touchdown by Casner. Platte Valley went up 32-28.
“We have more options than we’ve had in the past, it’s not just give it to Carter Luke anymore,” Silkett said. “We can pass a bit and pound the ball a bit with a variety of backs.”
Worth County’s next drive stalled out at the Platte Valley 32-yard line. Platte Valley capitalized and went on a meticulous 9-play, 48-yard touchdown drive. Blackford's 1-yard touchdown run extended the Platte Valley lead to 38-28 going into the fourth quarter.
New drove the Tigers into the red zone but the drive was ended by McQueen’s leaping interception in the end zone.
Platte Valley ate clock, but coughed up the ball on a bad center-to-quarterback snap exchange with four minutes to go.
New threw a shovel pass to Landon Wilmes for a 14-yard touchdown to make the score 38-34.
Platte Valley recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to secure the victory.
Silkett and Blackford both raved about the skill guys who stepped up in the win.
“Mason Casner is our lightning, he’s the speed, he got around that edge. Lucky Ferry is the hammer,” Silkett said. “Lane Acklin just joined us as a senior and he was amazing tonight.”
“We got weapons,” Blackford said. “We got Brandon (McQueen), Mason (Casner), Justin (Miller) and Lane (Acklin) out as our four receivers when we go double wide, that’s pretty hard for other teams to defend.”
Blackford threw for 136 yards and one touchdown and added 86 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Casner had 12 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Ferry chipped in 10 carries for 59 yards. Acklin led the team with two receptions for 65 yards. Miller caught three passes for 43 yards and McQueen had two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.
For Worth County, New threw for 91 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Wilmes ran for 48 yards on 14 carries and a receiving touchdown. McIntyre recorded three receptions for 41 yards and two scores. Bo Collins caught one pass for 21 yards.
Worth County travels to Mound City (0-1) next Friday while Platte Valley will host Princeton (0-1).