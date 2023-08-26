Casner
Buy Now

Platte Valley junior running back Mason Casner sticks his arm out as he tries to push away from the Worth County defense on Friday night in Grant City.

 Paxson Haws\THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — Nine months ago, Worth County ended Platte Valley’s season in a 46-28 win at Barnard. Friday night, Platte Valley returned the favor with a 38-34 win in Grant City.

“Last year we had Trevor Weir and Carter Luke so we were a different type of team, going in tight more,” Platte Valley quarterback Aydan Blackford said. “In the first half we still did our base stuff, but we spread it out a little bit more and I think it showed getting Lane Acklin and Brandon McQueen involved and that opened stuff for us.”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags