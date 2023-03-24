PV Baseball.jpg
PLATTE VALLEY BASEBALL - Shown from left, first row: Trevor Weir, Wyatt Miller, Memphis Bliley, Carter Luke; second row: Tucker Klamm, Lucas Terry, Alex Mattson, Brandon McQueen, Lane Acklin; third row: Ryan Langford, Brody Staples. Justin Miller, Landon Wiederholt, Andy Mattson and Xavier Middleton. Not pictured: Matt Jermain and Jayden Sturm.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Platte Valley made a run all the way to Springfield and the state final four last season. With eight starters returning — the top eight hitters in the lineup — expectations are even higher this season.

“We are all just ready to get back,” Platte Valley senior Memphis Bliley said. “That’s our main goal this whole year — to get back there and hopefully win state this year. Coming off a final four run in basketball, we are just a tad behind everyone else since they’ve been practicing a little bit. This first week is important to get back into the baseball ways.”

