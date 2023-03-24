Platte Valley made a run all the way to Springfield and the state final four last season. With eight starters returning — the top eight hitters in the lineup — expectations are even higher this season.
“We are all just ready to get back,” Platte Valley senior Memphis Bliley said. “That’s our main goal this whole year — to get back there and hopefully win state this year. Coming off a final four run in basketball, we are just a tad behind everyone else since they’ve been practicing a little bit. This first week is important to get back into the baseball ways.”
While the lineup coming back is exciting for the reigning 275 Conference champions, returning all but one inning of pitching production from last season adds to that confidence for this season. Bliley leads that group after throwing 67 innings and recording a 0.84 ERA, 121 strikeouts and just 12 walks allowed.
Senior Matt Jermain was the other primary starter all season for Platte Valley, throwing 26 1/3 innings with a 1.86 ERA. Senior Wyatt Miller became the team’s No. 2 pitcher late in the season and finished with a 2.59 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.
“We made it to state — didn’t do that well,” Miller said. “But we are all excited. We only lost one senior last year, so we are bringing back pretty much everyone and it is going to be fun this year.”
Sophomores Tucker Klamm and Landon Wiederholt along with junior Alex Mattson and Brandon McQueen all saw time on the mound last season and add depth to a rotation that hopes not to have to lean as hard on Bliley during the regular season this year.
“We are getting deeper in arms with up-and-coming arms, so they will give me and Memphis more breaks,” Miller said. “Tucker and Landon are taking some big steps and they are getting up there with their pitching.”
When Bliley isn’t pitching he is usually at either shortstop or catching for Miller. He hit .447 last season with 27 RBI and 27 runs scored.
“I’ve just been in the cage, hoping to bat like I did last year,” Bliley said.
Jermain and Mattson return as the team’s 1-2 hitters in front of Bliley. Jermain, the team’s second baseman, batted .275 last season.
“I’ve played with some of these guys since we were all little, playing tee-ball,” Bliley said. “We’ve worked our way all the way up to high school.”
Miller is the team’s cleanup hitter and his younger brother Justin Miller emerged as a dangerous middle-of-the order bat last season.
Wiederholt, the third baseman, was a constant in the middle of the order as a freshman last year and will likely fill that role again this season.
“Justin and Landon kinda made that jump last year and played in spots, but I am really excited to see what Tucker can do as well,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “He’s had a really good five days of practice — that is all we’ve had so far. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
McQueen and first baseman Trevor Weir add to the depth of the lineup.
“That is a strength of this team with our ability to play multiple positions,” Dyer said. “We talked about that at the start of last year and the kids bought into it.”
Carter Luke and Lane Acklin got plenty of outfield reps last season with Acklin as the team’s center fielder and Luke playing primarily in left field.
“I think they are hungry,” Dyer said. “I don’t think they like how last year ended. Getting to the final four was great, but I think that they wanted to be a little bit more successful in those two games.”
The regular season got underway this week, but Platte Valley has its focus set.
“Our team goals are to get back down to state, do better than last year, win two games, win the state championship,” Wyatt Miller said.