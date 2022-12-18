KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Platte Valley was red-hot from 3-point range in the 12 Courts of Christmas at HyVee Arena last year. They’ve leaned on that explosive outside shooting in their 7-1 start to the season where they’ve climbed to the No. 5 ranking in Class 1.
On Saturday though, that 3-point shooting was cold in the first half at HyVee Arena against Tipton (6-2), but with Tipton leading 26-18 in the third quarter, Platte Valley (8-1) showed the diversity of their offense.
“We didn’t make shots around the rim, we couldn’t make threes, we couldn’t make free throws,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “So I know that we don’t like to be down, but I felt pretty fortunate to be where we were.”
Junior forward Alex Mattson scored 6-straight Platte Valley points in the post to whittle the lead down to 27-24.
“We are a team that we shoot the ball really well most nights and tonight, we just started off slow,” Mattson said. “The coaches really talked about being patient, just move the ball and we will get layups.
“… We played travel ball this summer. We do a lot of anybody plays any position so if I get a smaller defender on me, I’m supposed to post up. Huge shoutout to Coach Jermain and Coach (Dustin) Skoglund, he’s not a coach here anymore, but he helped me a lot working on just facing up and it has really just improved my game in every way.”
After Tipton answered with two free throws, Mattson and senior Memphis Bliley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to take the lead at 30-29. Bliley closed the quarter with another 3-pointer for a 33-31 lead.
“Last year, I shot really well here,” Bliley said. “This year, it was a really slow start. First half was just not there. Second half, I knew I just had to work on it and follow through. And it came through.”
Sophomore Justin Miller has emerged as another interior option for Platte Valley this season and he started the fourth quarter with a putback. Miller then lined up a 3-pointer before senior Matt Jermain scored his first points of the game giving Platte Valley a 22-5 run since early in the third quarter and a 40-31 lead.
“Justin has just been incredible,” Mattson said. “Every part of his game has improved.”
The Platte Valley defense also continued to shine as between the first basket of the third quarter and a last-second layup in the fourth quarter, Tipton had one field goal made. Transition baskets completely flipped in Platte Valley’s favor from the first half to the second half.
“We have a lot of quick guys on the team and the people off the bench help us tremendously when us starters are tired or something,” Bliley said. “They come off the bench and they add energy and everything and they like to run.”
The Platte Valley lead grew to 13 before Tipton got the last-second score for the 53-42 final margin.
Mattson finished with a game-high 17 points while Bliley recovered from a slow start for 14 points. Matt Jermain had eight points — all in the fourth quarter.
Miller led the bench unit with seven points while Brandon McQueen had five and Carter Luke had two.
Platte Valley wraps up its first-semester slate on Tuesday with a road trip to 275 rival Mound City (5-3).
“Getting a win on top of a 2-hour drive down here just seals the deal,” Bliley said.