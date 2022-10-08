22-10-13 PVFB Jaxson4.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley senior fullback Jaxon McCrary stiff-arms DeKalb senior Chris Weinmann on Friday night in DeKalb. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Platte Valley keeps ‘learning’ in rout at DeKalb

DEKALB, Mo. — As Platte Valley junior quarterback and defensive back Aydan Blackford trotted over to the sideline to get the play call from offensive coordinator Zach Dyer, he yelled to head coach Johnnie Silkett. “I’m learning.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags