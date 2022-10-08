Platte Valley keeps ‘learning’ in rout at DeKalb
DEKALB, Mo. — As Platte Valley junior quarterback and defensive back Aydan Blackford trotted over to the sideline to get the play call from offensive coordinator Zach Dyer, he yelled to head coach Johnnie Silkett. “I’m learning.”
With DeKalb (1-6, 1-5 275) facing a fourth-and-4 on the previous play, junior quarterback Devin Hall threw a deep pass and the ball was heading right for Blackford. A week ago, Blackford faced a similar situation and made an interception against Southwest Livingston which pinned his own team near its own goal line.
“Last week, they threw a Hail Mary and I intercepted it on fourth down and we got the ball on like the 4-yard line,” Blackford said. “I saw it was fourth down again, so I’m like, ‘I’m batting this down, that way we get better position for our offense.’
After Blackford swatted the ball to the grass in DeKalb, Silkett yelled to Blackford, “Way to sacrifice your stats, buddy.” And Blackford responded that he is learning.
The entire Platte Valley roster is learning as it finds itself in unfamiliar territory with two games left in the regular season and controlling its own destiny for a 275 Conference championship. Platte Valley took another step towards that with a 38-12 win on DeKalb’s Homecoming on Friday night.
“All of us are learning together and we just keep getting better as we go,” Platte Valley senior fullback Jaxon McCrary said.
It was the second-straight week that Platte Valley (6-1; 6-0 275) were without star running back Carter Luke after the senior was injured in the team’s lone loss at Albany. Luke’s backfield teammates have picked up the slack without him in the lineup though.
“Our team has definitely grown a lot,” Blackford said. “The offensive line is still blocking well and the running backs are still running hard. I feel like if we just do our jobs, we will be just fine.”
Blackford ran the ball four times for 113 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. McCrary carried it 10 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns. They combined for just one second-half carry as Platte Valley held a 38-0 lead at halftime.
“We knew we had a good backfield coming into this year,” Silkett said. “Of course, Carter is Carter and we are going to give him the ball when he is healthy. It has been great for our team to have confidence in each other and know that we have those counters and boots. It is not just one person carrying a load. They know that now they can do it.”
On the game’s first possession, Platte Valley drove the ball 41 yards on eight plays and McCrary punched in a 6-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1.
“He’s been a wrecking ball,” Silkett said. “That’s a good way to describe him because he kinda looks like a wrecking ball.”
The next Platte Valley possession was quicker as the offense needed just three plays to go 54 yards. McCrary capped the drive with a 29-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 14-0.
From there, the first half belonged to Blackford who took off for a 30-yard touchdown scamper on a keeper with 14 seconds left in the half.
“He is starting to see the game,” Silkett said of his quarterback. “It is slowing down for him which is awesome to see.”
Blackford added a 34-yard touchdown a couple minutes later and converted his second-straight 2-point conversion with a pass to Trevor Weir for a 30-0 lead.
The next drive ended with Blackford batting down the fourth-down pass, and he finished the ensuing possession with his longest run of the night — a 40-yard touchdown with 1:46 left in the half.
“It helps having running backs that keep getting a heavy load,” Blackford said. “If we just keep carrying out our fakes, because I know Coach Silkett definitely preaches that, it will open up and it did tonight."
DeKalb kept fighting on their Homecoming night and were able to get two second-half touchdowns with Hall hitting Luke Miller for a 7-yard touchdown and Zander Matson running for a 57-yard score.
Platte Valley gets its regular-season home finale next Friday as they host Stewartsville-Osborn (4-3, 3-3 275). The regular-season finale is the following week at undefeated East Atchison (7-0, 7-0 275) with a game which will determine the 275 Conference champion.
“When we get Carter back, I think, defensively, that this team is capable of shutting down some really good teams,” Silkett said.