Platte Valley sophomore Justin Miller goes up for a shot against North Nodaway on Tuesday in Stanberry.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

STANBERRY, Mo. — Platte Valley had six different players hit one 3-pointer in Tuesday’s 71-30 win over North Nodaway in the opening round of the Stanberry Invitational. Then they had one player hit five 3-pointers.

Senior Matt Jermain came out of the gates hot for Class 1’s No. 4 team. The point guard had three 3-pointers in the opening minutes to help propel his team to a 19-4 lead.

