STANBERRY, Mo. — Platte Valley had six different players hit one 3-pointer in Tuesday’s 71-30 win over North Nodaway in the opening round of the Stanberry Invitational. Then they had one player hit five 3-pointers.
Senior Matt Jermain came out of the gates hot for Class 1’s No. 4 team. The point guard had three 3-pointers in the opening minutes to help propel his team to a 19-4 lead.
“It was a pretty good start to the game I thought,” Jermain said. “We have to focus on keeping that intensity the whole game.”
North Nodaway fought back to end the first quarter with a pair of Brice Trimble 3-pointers, but the Mustangs didn’t have the firepower to keep pace with the shooting prowess of Platte Valley.
“That is a team that a lot of people are going to gameplan a lot of different things for because they can throw a lot of different things at you,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said.
Memphis Bliley and Lucas Terry hit 3-pointers to spark a 15-0 run for the top seeds to begin the second quarter. The halftime lead settled in at 37-15.
Carter Luke, Alex Mattson and Brandon McQueen all scored early in the third quarter and Jermain hit his fifth 3-pointer for a 9-0 spurt to increase the lead to 46-15.
“It’s really all my teammates,” Jermain said. “I just stay on the 3-point line, they drive and kick, they draw the defense. I have to move a little bit, but they are doing most of the work for me.”
North Nodaway junior Aydan Blackford, a teammate for the Platte Valley football players in the fall, battled through an ankle injury throughout the game, but was able to score to end the third-quarter run. Blackford played his third game of the season after the quarterback/point guard broke his collarbone against Worth County in Platte Valley’s loss in the 8-man playoffs.
“He kinda tweaked his ankle there in the first quarter so it kinda limited him there on what he wanted to get accomplished tonight,” Jenkins said.
Both teams had the opportunity to get their younger players minutes in the second half as Platte Valley cruised into Thursday’s semifinals against Albany.
“Our practices are extremely competitive and that helps us get better every day,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “Every day when we go to practice, it is just a very, very competitive environment because of the depth we have and the things we are able to do. We’ve got a lot of guys that are sitting on our bench who don’t play a lot who would probably see some playing time for different people. But they have done a great job of accepting their role and getting better every day.”
Platte Valley was led in scoring by Matt Jermain with 15 while Mattson had 11 and Bliley had 10. Eleven players scored for the top seeds. Tucker Klamm and Justin Miller each had six, Wyatt Miller and Terry each had five, Brody Staples and Luke each had four, Xavier Middleton had three and McQueen had two.
“It is what our strength is this year,” Matt Jermain said. “We can play 10 or 11 guys that can all play at a high level and that we know we can trust out there.”
North Nodaway was led by nine points from Blackford while Blaine Clements and Trimble each had six, Ethan Fry had four, Kaeden Nave had three and Owen Martin had two.
“Our word of the year this year is ‘consistency,’” Jenkins said. “I want to see consistent play. I want to see consistent effort.”