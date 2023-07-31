ALBANY, Mo. — The scene was a bit chaotic on Friday morning at Albany High School as 10 teams from across the state took part in an Albany Team Camp. It was the second-straight week of camps for Platte Valley and the final camp before taking part in the Pattonsburg Jamboree on Aug. 18.
“This camp always impresses me because we get to see lots of competition,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said. “What impressed me most about us is how quickly they’re growing mentally, and I have an experienced quarterback that is another coach on the field. He’s making and seeing adjustments and talking to kids about things before we even see them.”
Senior quarterback Aydan Blackford is coming off of a season in which he passed for 497 yards and eight touchdowns in an offense that relied heavily on the run game. With the graduation of 1,100-yard rusher Carter Luke, 2023 may highlight Blackford’s passing ability.
“It’s been kind of fun watching the developments and the adjustments made after last week,” Silkett said. “We definitely have the ability to possibly have the best passing game we’ve ever had.”
Platte Valley began the day with a scrimmage against Sweet Springs at nine and then worked its way through North Andrew, Stanberry, Bishop LeBlond, Orrick, Paris, King City, Albany, and Princeton. The camp was moved up and the break was eliminated so that players could avoid the afternoon heat.
“Battling against the heat today kind of showed our heart,” Blackford said. “Last Friday we went to Tarkio for that camp and really struggled early on. Today, we cleaned up a lot of mistakes, but we still have a lot to learn. We’re getting a lot better as a team and hopefully we can carry that into the season.”
Even if there is an increase in passing this season for Platte Valley, the offense will still rely on a strong running game as its identity. The bulk of that load appears to be going to junior Mason Richardson who was fifth on the team with 17 carries last season.
“Luke was a beast and will be tough to replace, but we’ve got a lot of faith in Mason,” Blackford said. “He’s a good, hard runner.”
Platte Valley used a variety of runners on Friday with Lealand Otto and Jayden Strum also being a part of the mix. Otto rushed for 238 yards last season, while Strum recorded just seven carries.
Last season, Platte Valley put forth one of the better defenses in the state. Platte Valley showed glimpses of that at camp on Friday. Silkett and his coaches will need to replace two all-state defenders on that side.
“Losing those guys is a big loss, but I think we’ve got some guys that have stepped in and played well,” Justin Miller said. “Right now, our defense has played decent, but there is always room to improve. I think everybody improved this week after not playing well early in last week’s camp.”