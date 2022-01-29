DEARBORN, Mo. — Platte Valley carried a 45-game winning streak into the North Platte Invitational in Dearborn, and left the tournament as champions with the winning streak still intact with the championship victory over the host school.
“Coming to these bigger schools is really important,” Platte Valley senior Jaclyn Pappert. “It gives us competition we don’t see locally as much and we love the opportunity to play in these tournaments.”
Pappert started the scoring with a layup and 3-pointer to help Platte Valley jump out to a quick 5-0 lead early in the first quarter. North Platte kept the score close, hitting three of four free throws early in the contest. Tournament MVP Maggie Collins kept the momentum squarely with Platte Valley connecting on an old-fashioned 3-point play.
Collins continued to pour in buckets early on allowing Platte Valley to keep the pressure on North Platte, a point of emphasis for coach Tyler Petersen’s Platte Valley team.
“We knew this team was going to be physical,” Collins said. “We knew they were going to play hard and we were going to have to match their intensity.”
Pappert and Collins matched the North Platte intensity and then some, scoring all 16 first-quarter points for Platte Valley, with eight points each.
Foul trouble saw Platte Valley look to the bench a little more often than usual early in the second quarter, but they were able to extend the lead and turn up the defensive pressure. Sarah Langford and Pappert each hit 3-pointers early in the second quarter and kept the pressure on North Platte.
“Coach Petersen talked to us about how we were going to have to come in ready to play, because they are a good team,” Pappert said. “I feel like whenever it's your time, it’s your time, so you show up whenever you’re needed.”
Pappert showed up in a big way, leading Platte Valley in scoring in the first half with 15 points, allowing her team to go to the halftime break up 28-13. Collins was able to turn up the offensive output in the third quarter, pouring in eight of her game-high 24, and extending the lead to 45-22.
“It’s just so good to know you have your teammates that are going to be there for you every night,” Collins said. “Even when you don’t have a good game, someone else is always going to pick you up and have a good game. I credit my MVP award completely to my teammates. They really do the hard work, they make the passes, they have to dribble through the traps. I just do the easy part, I guess. I get the credit for their hard work.”
Platte Valley was able to secure the championship with a final score of 56-25. Pappert, Brylie Angle and Collins were all named to the all-tournament team, with Collins taking home the MVP of the tournament, her second of the season along with the hardware from the Albany Tournament.
North Andrew boys 58, Platte Valley 40
The Platte Valley boys team fell in the consolation game to the North Andrew Cardinals with a final of 58-40. North Andrew’s size and outside shooting were a tough matchup for Platte Valley with the Cardinals jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead and keeping the pressure on Platte Valley to fight to stay in the game.
A back-and-forth first quarter saw Platte Valley pull to within one point, with Matt Jermain connecting on a 3-pointer to make the game 9-8, but the Cardinals kept the intensity up and closed the quarter on a run leading to an 18-12 lead at the end of the first.
Platte Valley saw their only lead of the game early in the second quarter with Wyatt Miller connecting on jump shots and Memphis Bliley hitting the deep three-ball allowing Alex Mattson to step to the line and tie the game at 20 before another Miller jump shot made the score 22-20 with four minutes left in the half. Both teams were able to turn up the defensive pressure and the halftime score was just 25-23 with North Andrew taking the late lead.
A 10-0 run by North Andrew early in the third quarter proved to be the difference, and the Cardinals never looked back. A Mattson three just before the third-quarter buzzer pulled the game to within nine at 49-40 with just two minutes on the clock, but North Andrew was happy to stall to end the game, and timely free-throw shooting ended up sealing the win for the Cardinals with a final score of 58-40.
Platte Valley will host the North Platte Invitational boys champion, undefeated Mound City on Tuesday in Conception.