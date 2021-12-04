ALBANY, Mo. — The Platte Valley girls began this season the same way they ended the last one: with a championship.
Class 1 No. 1 Platte Valley defeated Class 1 No. 9 Stanberry, 47-31, in the Albany Tournament final.
“It’s a challenge being so familiar with each other, we’re all friends with this team.” Platte Valley guard Stephanie Turpin. “We play them multiple times over the years and it’s challenging. You have to switch up how you play sometimes, because they know what you’re going to do.”
Platte Valley cruised its way into the final, defeating the host team Albany, 84-14, and Princeton, 48-23. Top-seeded Platte Valley then squared off with the second-seeded Stanberry Bulldogs for the championship game.
Platte Valley was reminded just how physical teams would be playing against them, as they struggled to get going offensively in the first quarter. Sophomore Brylie Angle would provide a nice run at the end of the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers in a low-scoring period that would end 9-5.
The second quarter saw much of the same, but saw senior Jaclyn Pappert hit a three early on, and get fouled on a 3-point attempt, bringing the half to a close with a score of 18-11 with Platte Valley in front.
Angle, the team's leading scorer on the night, knew the plan was to keep shooting from outside.
“Going in, Coach Pedersen always talks about how we need to be confident,” Angle said. “He’s been on us the last two games about not being confident enough, so we knew we needed to come out and be confident. Outside shooting is such a big part of our offense, especially when they were playing so tight in the middle. We knew we were going to have the opportunity to shoot more outside shots.”
While Angle sparked Platte Valley offensively, Turpin was the defensive star on the night. Turpin prides herself on defense and controlling the ball.
“I take my role on the team very seriously, and as one of the leaders, I know that my role might not be scoring,” Turpin said. “It’s going to be finding open shots for other people and playing lock-down defense. That’s something I really pride myself in. I knew they had great players that could score and that’s what we had to do, stop them defensively so we’d have more chances offensively.”
The team rallied behind Turpin’s defensive tenacity and went on a long run at the end of the third quarter into the beginning of the fourth. The defensive play was aided by the outside touch heating up for Platte Valley. Angle, Pappert and Sam Terry all hit a pair of threes down the stretch to bury the Bulldogs with a final score of 47-31.
Angle and fellow sophomore Maggie Collins were honored with all-tournament team honors, with Collins taking home the tournament MVP trophy for the girls’ tournament.
"Coming into this game with the right mindset is always a good way to start off,” Turpin said.
BOYS
The Platte Valley boys had a similar route to the finals of the Albany Tournament, defeating Pattonsburg and South Harrison in convincing fashion before their matchup with top-seeded seed Stanberry.
After a back-and-forth first period, Stanberry was able to end the quarter on a run, making the score 11-7 at the end of the first. Stanberry’s standout players Tyler and Austin Schwebach, a 6-foot-6 forward and 6-foot-4 guard respectively, cause matchup problems regardless of who they are playing, and Platte Valley was no exception.
Timely outside shooting from junior Matt Jermain and his classmate and backcourt-mate Memphis Bliley kept Platte Valley close going into halftime. The defensive battle went into the halftime locker room with a score of 19-16 in Stanberry’s favor.
Foul trouble for Platte Valley led to Stanberrry pulling away slightly in the third quarter, but Bliley kept it close by adding six of his team-high 12 points in the quarter.
With his team down 30-24 starting the fourth quarter, Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain saw three of his starting five players get into foul trouble. After a quick drive and score by senior Wyatt Tobin, Platte Valley pulled to within five points of Stanberry, but that was as close as the game would get before the final buzzer. The final score was 40-34.
Platte Valley had two players on the boys side named to the all-tournament team, Matt Jermain and Memphis Bliley.