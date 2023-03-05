ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Platte Valley has made it an annual tradition to make the trek to Springfield for the Class 1 MSHSAA Basketball Tournament, but this year, they will be bringing both the boys and girls teams for the first time since 2020.
The girls team secured its fourth-straight trip to state on Saturday with a 50-20 win over seventh-ranked Santa Fe (24-3). The win means Sarah Langford, Madelyn Swinford, Kayley Hauber, Tejay Freemyer and Aubrey Mattson have gone to Springfield for all four years of high school with a state runner-up finish as freshmen and back-to-back state championships the last two seasons.
“It is pretty special,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “I think it speaks to the type of competitors that they are and the amount of work that they are willing to put in. … There are seniors in there that that is the only way they have ended their season — in the final four. That is pretty special.”
The defensive clinic for Platte Valley (27-3) began from the opening tip, but the shooting lagged behind against Santa Fe’s zone defense. When Platte Valley’s offense is struggling, they enjoy a luxury few teams have with the most dominant post player in Class 1 to feed.
Maggie Collins began the scoring with a pair of free throws and then converted a 3-point play with 3:47 left in the first quarter for a 5-0 lead. Santa Fe answered with two points, but Platte Valley closed the quarter on a 7-0 run for a 12-2 lead after one.
“Just great effort,” Pedersen said of the defense. “They were playing together. I think on the defensive side of the ball it requires a lot of teamwork to be able to get stops, especially against a good team. All five girls have to be working together and in position.
“We talked about the last couple games — we talked about playing with passion, purpose and poise and that is something that we did today.”
Collins had seven first-quarter points and the Santa Fe zone had to adjust. With Collins double- or triple-teamed every time she touched it, the outside opened up for Platte Valley’s shooters. Maleeah Bliley’s first 3-pointer of the night put her team in front 15-4.
“In the first half, the post points were really what got us going,” Collins said. “Then my role changed during the game and I am fine with that. My second half, my role turned into passing which led to those 3-point shots.”
Platte Valley took a 17-6 lead into halftime and the shooters found their rhythms in the third quarter. Platte Valley hit five third-quarter 3-pointers with Bliley and Brylie Angle each hitting two and Langford hitting one.
“I started off a little rough there in the first half, but I knew I had to go out there and do my job, which is to hit 3s if I’m open,” Angle said. “I went out there with a little bit more confidence in the second half and I made those shots.”
The lead was 38-14 after the third quarter. Platte Valley’s defense continued to dominate and cruise to the 50-20 victory.
Angle finished with a game-high 13 points while Langford had 10, Bliley had nine and Collins had eight. Hauber added six points off the bench and Mattson finished with four.
Platte Valley advances to the state semifinals where they will face a Chadwick team fresh off a 56-54 upset against No. 5 Delta. The other semifinals pits No. 1 Meadville against No. 6 Leeton. The Platte Valley/Chadwick game tips off at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Springfield.
“It feels great,” Collins said. “We set this goal at the beginning of the year, but we are not done.”