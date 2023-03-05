23-03-09 PVSF Maleeah2.jpg
Platte Valley sophomore Maleeah Bliley goes up for a layup on Saturday in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Platte Valley has made it an annual tradition to make the trek to Springfield for the Class 1 MSHSAA Basketball Tournament, but this year, they will be bringing both the boys and girls teams for the first time since 2020.

The girls team secured its fourth-straight trip to state on Saturday with a 50-20 win over seventh-ranked Santa Fe (24-3). The win means Sarah Langford, Madelyn Swinford, Kayley Hauber, Tejay Freemyer and Aubrey Mattson have gone to Springfield for all four years of high school with a state runner-up finish as freshmen and back-to-back state championships the last two seasons.

