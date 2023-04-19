23-04-20 Track PV Meyer.jpg
Platte Valley junior Ean Meyer prepares to attempt to throw the javelin left-handed on Tuesday in Grant City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray continues to dominate Class 1 distance running and added a pair of titles at the Tiger Relays in Grant City on Tuesday. Wray won the mile and two-mile.

In the 3,200-meter run, South Harrison’s Emma Chamberlin attempted to keep pace with Wray, but as the smiling freshman circled the track time after time, Chamberlin was clearly wearing out. Wray pulled away for the easy victory as the Bulldog junior fell 39 seconds behind her.

