GRANT CITY, Mo. — Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray continues to dominate Class 1 distance running and added a pair of titles at the Tiger Relays in Grant City on Tuesday. Wray won the mile and two-mile.
In the 3,200-meter run, South Harrison’s Emma Chamberlin attempted to keep pace with Wray, but as the smiling freshman circled the track time after time, Chamberlin was clearly wearing out. Wray pulled away for the easy victory as the Bulldog junior fell 39 seconds behind her.
In the season-opener at Worth County, the race between the two required a late surge for Wray to edge out a win.
In the mile, South Harrison threw a fresh Chamberlin twin at Wray, but the Platte Valley freshman beat Hallee Chamberlin as well by 15 seconds in the 1,600-meter run. Wray currently has the fastest 3,200-meter time in the state, the second-fastest 1,600-meter time and the fourth-fastest 800-meter time.
Platte Valley shined in the 4x800-meter relay as well, finishing second state leader Rock Port. Platte Valley with Andrea Riley, Allison Riley, Mylie Holtman and Wray have the third-best time in Class 1. Holtman took fourth in the 800-meter run. Andrea Riley was fourth in the 3,200-meter run and fifth in the 1,600-meter run.
Jenna Mason had the top field event finish with a fifth-place mark in the shot put.
For the boys, the 4x800-meter relay team of Justin Miller, Ethan Holtman, Ean Meyer and Jacob Peery won with a 9:47.29.
Miller added second-place finishes in both the triple jump and long jump. Ethan Holtman was fifth in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run. Logan Peery took sixth in the 3,200-meter run.
Stanberry Invitational
Mya Wray won the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter runs at the Stanberry Invitational last Friday. Andrea Riley was fourth in the 1,600 meters and third in the 3,200 meters.
Senior Kayley Hauber took third in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 100-meter dash. Senior Jenna Mason was second in the shot put and sixth in the discus.
For the boys, Ethan Holtman was third in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 800-meter run. Jacob Peery was third in the 3,200-meter run and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles. Lealand Otto took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles and eighth in the discus.