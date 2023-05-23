ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Last season, the Platte Valley baseball team reached this point of the season and the game changed a little bit defensively — as turf fields came into play and the errors ticked up as the defense adjusted.
That fact was not lost on the players this year and with their first turf game of the postseason, the defense was a strength rather than a liability and Platte Valley topped Gilman City 5-1 to advance to the state quarterfinals.
“This is more like what we are going to play on if we are going to get where we want to go,” Platte Valley shortstop Alex Mattson said. “Turf, we had to come out here and take some grounders, get used to it, but it is nothing crazy. It is still baseball.”
With a 1-0 Platte Valley lead in the top of the fifth with one on and one out, Gilman City first baseman Bo Eads hit a grounder up the middle.
Mattson ranged to his left for a potential double-play ball, but his cleats slipped on the turf at Missouri Western. He ended up flat on the field as the ball got to him. The junior still fielded the ball.
“It really should have been a double-play,” Mattson said. “You know, tried to stop — turf, we aren’t used to it — I slipped a little bit. I was just lucky to get one. I was more worried about not tearing my ACL out there than anything.”
While sitting up, he glanced at Matt Jermain at second and saw that a double-play wasn’t happening, so he threw across the diamond, knowing that Trevor Weir could field the throw even if it was off target. Weir had no such test though and the ball was right to him for the second out.
“I looked two at first and he was already there,” Mattson said. “Weir has got a lot of stretch so I figured if I could get it anywhere near him, he is going to catch it.”
Senior Memphis Bliley struck out the next batter to end the threat.
“Sometimes your offense doesn’t get going until your defense does something special,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “Alex is a great athlete, he shows it off on the basketball court, but he is a really, really great athlete.”
The play seemed to get the offense going as sophomore third baseman Tucker Klamm doubled to lead off the inning and bring Mattson to the plate.
“I’m 9-hole, so if I can lead off and get that started then we can really get that going and it sets the tone for everybody,” Klamm said.
They say if you make a big defensive play in the previous inning, you are bound to get a hit in the next and Mattson singled to drive in Klamm then took second with Gilman City not paying attention to him.
“We have a ton of athletes on our team, a ton of guys that are really fast and can really run the bases,” Mattson said. “That one base can change a game, so you just gotta put pressure on the other team, make them make a play and that is what we try to do every game.”
Mattson then took third on a bad pickoff attempt from Gilman City and the Platte Valley aggressiveness began to take its toll. The leader of that aggressiveness is Jermain who singled to score Mattson then stole second and third before Wyatt Miller singled him in for the fourth run.
The aggressive base-running extended all the way to sophomore Xavier Middleton — who made just his second varsity appearance and courtesy ran for Miller. Middleton took second on a wild pitch and when Brandon McQueen beat out an infield single and the ball got away at first, Middleton raced home for a 5-0 lead, sliding in just ahead of the throw.
“Base-running is the most important part of the game,” Klamm said.
From there, it was simply pitch count watching for Platte Valley as they pulled Miller with 45 pitches to keep him eligible for Wednesday’s quarterfinal at Green City. They hoped to do the same with Bliley if he could finish the game with less than 46 pitches. The senior accomplished that with 4 1/3 innings and just 44 pitches.
“It is nice to rely on seniors who have started three years in a row,” Dyer said. “Memphis and Wyatt are names that everyone knows around here. Hats off to our defense. Our defense did great today to back them up.”
Miller and Bliley combined for just three hits allowed, one walk and seven strikeouts with one unearned run. Mattson and Jermain each had two hits and two stolen bases to lead the offense.
Fifth-ranked Platte Valley (18-2) travels to No. 9 Green City (16-6) on Wednesday for the state quarterfinals. The two programs matched up in the state quarterfinals in boys basketball this year as well with Platte Valley winning 54-48.
“Dyer was talking about this the other day,” Klamm said. “The best part of this time of year is hearing that there is practice tomorrow.”