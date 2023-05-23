23-05-25 PVGC Alex.jpg
Platte Valley junior Alex Mattson throws across the diamond from shortstop on Monday in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Last season, the Platte Valley baseball team reached this point of the season and the game changed a little bit defensively — as turf fields came into play and the errors ticked up as the defense adjusted.

That fact was not lost on the players this year and with their first turf game of the postseason, the defense was a strength rather than a liability and Platte Valley topped Gilman City 5-1 to advance to the state quarterfinals.

