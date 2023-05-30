SE Seniors.jpg
Platte Valley seniors Trevor Weir, Wyatt Miller, Memphis Bliley, Carter Luke and Matt Jermain accept the Class 1 State Runner-Up trophy on Tuesday in Ozark.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

OZARK, Mo. — The legacy of the Platte Valley Class of 2023 isn’t one that will be soon forgotten. The athletes who come from South Nodaway and Jefferson High Schools went a combined 58-8 across football, basketball and baseball with undefeated conference seasons in all three.

“They really set the precedent for Platte Valley,” sophomore Tucker Klamm said. “Not just as winners, but with sportsmanship, as brothers and people in general. They are great for this program. They are leaders.”

