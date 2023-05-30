OZARK, Mo. — The legacy of the Platte Valley Class of 2023 isn’t one that will be soon forgotten. The athletes who come from South Nodaway and Jefferson High Schools went a combined 58-8 across football, basketball and baseball with undefeated conference seasons in all three.
“They really set the precedent for Platte Valley,” sophomore Tucker Klamm said. “Not just as winners, but with sportsmanship, as brothers and people in general. They are great for this program. They are leaders.”
In football, that meant the winningest season since these seniors have been alive and winning the 275 Conference while finishing the season as a consensus top-5 team in 8-man football. In basketball, it was continuing a tradition of excellence with a third-place trophy for the trophy cases at both schools.
It has been baseball where the success has been completely unprecedented. Last year, the program went 18-4 and advanced to the state tournament in Ozark for the first time in program history taking fourth.
“I just can’t speak as to how much these seniors have meant to this program,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “They have done so much.”
The senior class and the rest of the team was determined for even more this year and accomplished that with a 20-3 record and an appearance in the state championship game against Class 1 powerhouse St. Elizabeth.
“We came in with the best finish last year in fourth place and we wanted to exceed that this year,” Klamm said. “We got second. It is not what we wanted, but we take pride in that."
The matchup was a true David and Goliath game with St. Elizabeth playing in the last five state championship games and Tuesday’s 13-3 win giving them three state titles in those five years while Platte Valley made its debut.
Despite the loss, the Platte Valley seniors have changed the expectations around the baseball program in Guilford.
“This group of guys is everything,” Platte Valley senior Trevor Weir said. “Best friends, classmates, sports — they are pretty much everything to me.”
The group of five seniors is a unique one with the five all having different sports they step up as the stars for the program, but they all contribute for every sport they play. In the fall, Carter Luke and Weir are two of the state’s best 8-man football players. In basketball, Matt Jermain and Memphis Bliley guide the team as the starting backcourt. And in the spring, Bliley and Wyatt Miller proved to be one of the state’s best 1-2 pitching punches.
“They have different roles especially in the baseball program,” Dyer, who has coached all three sports, said. “Trevor and Carter, they are leaders on the football team and kinda take a step back with baseball, but they are still leaders. Memphis, Wyatt and Matt kinda take charge with baseball. Those seniors have taught the underclassmen a lot. Those expectations don’t change.
“The underclassmen got a taste of this and I expect them to come back hungry and wanting to represent and show what these seniors have meant to them.”
Bliley got his final high-school start on Tuesday and came out firing with a 1-2-3 first inning. Platte Valley had a chance to take the lead with Bliley singling and Miller reaching in the bottom of the first, but Hornet sophomore Gavin Williams got a groundout to end the threat.
“We knew we were going to face one of the best pitchers we’ve seen all year, if not the best,” Bliley said. “So we knew we were going to have to be ready to hit the ball."
St. Elizabeth opened the scoring in the second with a run, but Platte Valley answered with a 2-out RBI double from Klamm to even the game at 1-1 after two innings.
“The pitcher, Gavin, hit his spots really well,” Klamm said. “He was throwing hard, but he was getting ahead early and throwing first-pitch fastballs, so I just decided to jump on that.”
The Hornets broke the game open in the third inning with three-straight hits to begin the frame including a double off the left field wall by senior catcher Jace Kesel. St. Elizabeth stacked five runs in the third inning for a 6-1 lead.
Kesel added another run in the fourth inning with an inside-the-park homer off nearly the same spot on the wall in left field. The lead grew to 8-1 in the top of the fifth inning.
A Klamm single followed by a Jermain RBI single pulled Platte Valley within 8-2 in the bottom of the fifth.
“He has just grown throughout this year and I am extremely proud of him,” Dyer said of Klamm.
Bliley ran out of pitches in the sixth inning and St. Elizabeth responded with five runs.
Even facing a 13-2 deficit, Platte Valley continued to battle and Weir responded with an RBI triple in his last swing in a Platte Valley jersey. Platte Valley couldn’t push him across the plate though and the game ended on a pop-up.
“We got that dog in us,” Weir said of the fight late in the game. “It doesn’t matter if we are up by 20 or down by 20, we are going to keep playing as hard as we can.”
Klamm led the offense with two hits while Bliley, Jermain and Weir each had one.
The Platte Valley team hopes the senior class’ legacy lives on with more success in the upcoming seasons. Brandon McQueen will return as the team’s ace pitcher while the team bring back five starters with Alex Mattson, Landon Wiederholt, Justin Miller and Klamm joining him.
“We’ve got a lot of young talent coming up,” Weir said. “Hopefully they can just follow in our footsteps and keep on keeping on.”
Bliley concurs.
“I hope this loss here just keeps pushing them to get first,” Bliley said.